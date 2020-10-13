Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eli Lilly COVID-19 antibody trial paused due to safety concerns

WorldNews Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Eli Lilly COVID-19 antibody trial paused due to safety concernsEl Lilly & Co. paused enrollment of participants in a clinical trial of its antibody treatment for COVID-19 due to a potential safety concern, pushing down the company’s shares. An independent data safety monitoring board recommended pausing enrollment in the U.S. government-sponsored trial, a company spokeswoman said in an emailed statement. The...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Eli Lilly pauses trial of antibody drug over safety concern

Eli Lilly pauses trial of antibody drug over safety concern 01:12

 Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday that the government-sponsored clinical trial of its COVID-19 antibody treatment similar to one taken by U.S. President Donald Trump has been paused because of a safety concern. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Eli Lilly and Company Eli Lilly and Company American pharmaceutical company

Eli Lilly and Johnson & Johnson have paused COVID-19 vaccine trials. Why experts say that's reassuring, not frightening.

 Experts say the recent pause on COVID-19 vaccine and treatment trials aren't unusual, but rather show scientific safety processes are working.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus treatment trials halted over safety concerns

 Eli Lilly has suspended tests on a coronavirus antibody treatment over a potential safety concern. This comes one day after Johnson & Johnson put its COVID-19..
CBS News

Covid-19 coronavirus: Possible safety issue spurs pause of antibody study

 Independent monitors have paused enrollment in a study testing the Covid-19 antiviral drug remdesivir plus an experimental antibody therapy being developed by..
New Zealand Herald

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Gladys Berejiklian strongly defends her role following Maguire revelations

 The NSW Premier changed her tone with reporters at a COVID-19 press conference when questions turned to the ICAC inquiry and her involvement with former MP,..
SBS
COVID-19 Cases Surging In The Midwest, Western States [Video]

COVID-19 Cases Surging In The Midwest, Western States

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in the US, according to Business Insider. This is especially true in Midwestern and western states. Experts predict this is the start of a second wave of the outbreak as the fall and winter season sets in. At least 36 states have seen an upward trend of cases this week. Meanwhile, countries like New Zealand have returned to mostly normal pre-COVID social behaviors. They attribute this to early action, taking isolation seriously, and trusting scientists.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

NSW halts easing of restrictions after recording 11 new locally-acquired cases

 COVID-19 clusters in southwest Sydney continue to grow, with authorities issuing alerts for Woolworths, Aldi, Bunnings and McDonalds outlets in the area.
SBS

Nevada man believed to be first person in U.S. to be infected with COVID-19 twice

 Researchers believe a man in Nevada was infected with the coronavirus twice, making him the first patient to be reinfected in the U.S. Doctor Mark Pandori, one..
CBS News

Covid-19: New three-tier restrictions come into force in England

 Most of the country is in the lowest tier but millions in the North and the Midlands face extra curbs.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Citing Safety Reasons, Eli Lilly Halts COVID Treatment Trial [Video]

Citing Safety Reasons, Eli Lilly Halts COVID Treatment Trial

Drug maker Eli Lilly is hitting pause on a clinical trial for a coronavirus treatment; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:06Published
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine appears safe for older adults- study [Video]

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine appears safe for older adults- study

Results from an early safety study of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine candidate in older adults showed that it produced virus-neutralizing antibodies at levels similar to those seen in younger adults,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:30Published
Johnson & Johnson Begins Late-Stage Coronavirus Vaccine Trial [Video]

Johnson & Johnson Begins Late-Stage Coronavirus Vaccine Trial

Coronavirus deaths have surpassed 206,000 in the U.S as the world awaits a vaccine. Business Inisder reports that Johnson & Johnson has started a late-stage trial for its coronavirus vaccine. The..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Mulund hospital fire: 'The hospital is solely responsible for my father's death,' son blames negligence

Mulund hospital fire: 'The hospital is solely responsible for my father's death,' son blames negligence In the aftermath of the chaos caused by the power failure and the fire at Apex Hospital's generator that led to several patients being shifted on Monday, a...
Mid-Day

COVID-ready kaali peelis all set for Mumbai

 Armed with sanitisers, disinfectants and masks against the novel Coronavirus, drivers of over 100 kaali peelis are set to get back on the road after months of...
Mid-Day

Malta: COVID-19: Financial Incentives Announced By Maltese Government - GTG Advocates

 Due to recent developments in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak and its effects on the general economy, the Maltese Government has announced a number of...
Mondaq Also reported by •WorldNews

Tweets about this

fotopak

okeh RT @BBCNews: Covid-19: New three-tier restrictions come into force in England https://t.co/5kjfLCJ2p1 4 minutes ago

uniindianews

United News of India England enforces the new three-tier restrictions @gmpolice #England #COVID #restrictions https://t.co/V49cc6xO1d 13 minutes ago

BeautyAndWelln4

I 💙💙💙💙 Chucky 🐶 RT @Telegraph: A new three-tier system of increasingly tough restrictions will now determine local lockdowns in England The new system - d… 18 minutes ago

RamZar1

RamZar Covid-19: New three-tier restrictions come into force in England https://t.co/a44aV4wJCt 28 minutes ago

JulianPT158

Julian @amandamilling @DawnieR2 Shameless - announcing we are in Covid crisis, announcing a three tier system, then leavin… https://t.co/rVkkD9f2Xm 29 minutes ago

RuthBrown111

Ruth Brown Covid-19: New three-tier restrictions come into force in England https://t.co/7e1DYVZcdE 33 minutes ago

du_rai

du rai RT @itvnews: Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer calls for a two to three week 'circuit break' style lockdown in England, with a 'temporary set… 1 hour ago

ebusiness_books

Business Books Store Covid-19: New three-tier restrictions come into force in England https://t.co/ERINfvaNrG 1 hour ago