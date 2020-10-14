Global  
 

UEFA Nations League - Germany fight back twice, draw 3-3 with Switzerland

DNA Wednesday, 14 October 2020
Germany fought back twice from behinf to earn a thrilling 3-3 draw against Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League Cup and they are now within one point of leaders Spain, who suffered a shock 0-1 defeat to Ukraine. Toni Kroos scored in his 100th international as Germany avoided a narrow defeat.
