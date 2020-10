You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Spain first in Western Europe to pass 1 mln cases



Spain is now the first Western European country to exceed 1 million reported COVID-19 infections, doubling its tally in just six weeks despite a series of increasingly stringent measures to control the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:20 Published 2 days ago Becoming Black Documentary Movie



Becoming Black Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Imagine that your parents and brother are white, but your skin color is dark, and you’re being told that this is pure coincidence. This is.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:25 Published 2 weeks ago Spain to keep attacking pressure against Ukraine



Spain prepare for their Nations League match against Ukraine in Kyiv. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 07:38 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this