US hostages released in Yemen 'prisoner swap'

55-year-old woman returns home after being stuck in Oman for 11-month



After 11 months, 55-year-old woman returned to her home in Kanpur from Oman. She expressed happiness and thanked the government for the help. The woman accused her employees in Oman for harassing her. She demanded strict punishment for the agents who dupe poor women into this business. She claimed that around 150 women are still stuck there. Woman said, "An agent duped me as I am very poor. People over there used to force me to do menial jobs. They also forced me to make physical relations. I am thankful to government for helping me."

