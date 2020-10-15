Global  
 

Betting odds swing to Georgia football after Alabama's Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19

USATODAY.com Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Here is a look at how the betting line swung for Saturday's college football game between No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia.
 University of Alabama's head football Coach Nick Saban has tested positive for Covid-19. The university made the announcement on Wednesday. According to CNN, the school's athletic director Greg Byrne also tested positive. The university said that both men have left campus are in isolation in their...

