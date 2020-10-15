John Legend dedicates emotional Billboard Music Awards performance to Chrissy Teigen after pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Lost Pregnancy



Chrissy Teigen has revealed she has lost her pregnancy. Elle magazine reports Teigen has been updating fans throughout the week on her and her baby's health. Teigen was hospitalized for excessive bleeding last weekend. Her husband John Legend has been in the hospital with her. In a post to her baby, who she named Jack, she said "We will always love you."

