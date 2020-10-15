|
John Legend dedicates emotional Billboard Music Awards performance to Chrissy Teigen after pregnancy loss
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Just weeks after suffering a pregnancy loss, John Legend returned to the stage during the Billboard Music Awards for an emotional performance.
