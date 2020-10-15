Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John Legend dedicates emotional Billboard Music Awards performance to Chrissy Teigen after pregnancy loss

USATODAY.com Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Just weeks after suffering a pregnancy loss, John Legend returned to the stage during the Billboard Music Awards for an emotional performance.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: John Legend returning to stage at Billboard Music Awards after family tragedy

John Legend returning to stage at Billboard Music Awards after family tragedy 00:53

 John Legend will return to the spotlight at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards for his first public appearance since losing his unborn son.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Billboard Music Award Billboard Music Award award

John Legend Performs Tribute at the Billboard Music Awards

 John Legend's first time onstage since he and Chrissy Teigen's third child died -- moments after a premature birth -- was as moving and heartwrenching as you'd..
TMZ.com

Trump heads to Iowa, Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings, Billboard Music Awards: 5 things to know Wednesday

 President Trump heads to Iowa, Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings resume for a third day and more things to start your Wednesday morning.
USATODAY.com

John Legend John Legend American singer, songwriter, producer, actor, and theatre director from Ohio

Kim Kardashian and Gabrielle Union lead condolences for Chrissy Teigen after miscarriage [Video]

Kim Kardashian and Gabrielle Union lead condolences for Chrissy Teigen after miscarriage

Kim Kardashian and Gabrielle Union are among the stars sending their condolences to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend after the tragic loss of their baby boy.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published
Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Lost Pregnancy [Video]

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Lost Pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen has revealed she has lost her pregnancy. Elle magazine reports Teigen has been updating fans throughout the week on her and her baby's health. Teigen was hospitalized for excessive bleeding last weekend. Her husband John Legend has been in the hospital with her. In a post to her baby, who she named Jack, she said "We will always love you."

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Chrissy Teigen Chrissy Teigen American model, television personality, author, and entrepreneur

Chrissy Teigen enjoys 'a giggle' for first time since baby loss [Video]

Chrissy Teigen enjoys 'a giggle' for first time since baby loss

Chrissy Teigen managed to laugh on Saturday for the first time since losing her son midway through her third pregnancy.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published
Sacha Baron Cohen's Return as Borat, Chadwick Boseman’s Final Movie Role & More News | THR News [Video]

Sacha Baron Cohen's Return as Borat, Chadwick Boseman’s Final Movie Role & More News | THR News

Sacha Baron Cohen returns as Borat ahead of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election, Netflix gives fans a preview of Chadwick Boseman’s last role in “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom” & Chrissy Teigen shares heartbreaking news about the loss of her third child.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:28Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kelly Clarkson Joins Forces With Pentatonix and Sheila E. to Open 2020 Billboard Music Awards | Billboard News [Video]

Kelly Clarkson Joins Forces With Pentatonix and Sheila E. to Open 2020 Billboard Music Awards | Billboard News

Kelly Clarkson kicked off the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday (Oct. 14) evening with a powerful collaboration that set a high bar for the awards show.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:08Published
John Legend was determined to release his album this year [Video]

John Legend was determined to release his album this year

Award-winning musician John Legend has revealed he was determined to release 'Bigger Love' this year.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:41Published
Kelly Clarkson, Brandy, BTS Prep For 2020 Billboard Music Awards [Video]

Kelly Clarkson, Brandy, BTS Prep For 2020 Billboard Music Awards

This year marks Kelly Clarkson's third time hosting the Billboard Music Awards, and she gives you a look at how all of the stars are prepping for the big night, including Brandy and BTS.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:42Published

Related news from verified sources

Pentatonix Join Kelly Clarkson For Billboard Music Awards 2020 Opening Performance

 Pentatonix reunited with Kelly Clarkson on stage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, which aired on Wednesday (October 14) from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles....
Just Jared Jr Also reported by •Just JaredUpworthyE! OnlineAceShowbiz

Tweets about this

grbusinaro

Gerald R. Businaro Trump heads to Iowa, Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings, Billboard Music Awards: 5 things to know Wednesday… https://t.co/RR0hgVdJCL 13 hours ago

raydawg13

Ray Esquilin Trump heads to Iowa, Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings, Billboard Music Awards: 5 things to know Wednesday… https://t.co/OPEKJDdfXi 14 hours ago

aogarza

Amb Antonio Garza Trump heads to Iowa, Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings, Billboard Music Awards: 5 things to know Wednesday… https://t.co/pfqy5zloxU 15 hours ago