IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik praises AB de Villiers' performance after losing match to RCB



Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) marked an 82-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Oct 12. Virat Kohli led-RCB restricted Dinesh Kartik led KKR to 112/9. KKR got a.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:17 Published 3 days ago

His batting made difference: Washington Sundar lavishes praise on AB de Villiers



Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), on back of their all-round bowling performance knocked out Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 12. Performing with the bat first, RCB.. Credit: ANI Published 3 days ago