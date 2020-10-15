|
Hunter Biden emails: Why is Trump accusing Biden of lying about role in son’s Ukraine ...
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Looking to undermine rival Joe Biden 20 days before the election, President Donald Trump’s campaign has seized on a tabloid story offering bizarre twists to a familiar line of attack: Biden’s relationship with Ukraine. But the story in the New York Post raises more questions than answers, including about the authenticity of an email at the center of the story. The origins of the story also trace back to Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani who has repeatedly pushed unfounded...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Race for the White House: Trump seeks to shore up support in Republican Iowa
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 00:57Published
China angered as U.S. names human rights envoy for TibetWASHINGTON/BEIJING (Reuters) - China accused the United States on Thursday of seeking to destabilise Tibet, after the Trump administration appointed a senior..
WorldNews
Biden campaign puts up huge fundraising numbers in SeptemberShattered records with $383 million haul, giving his campaign a whopping $432 million cash on hand and an enormous leg up on Trump's in campaign's homestretch.
CBS News
As Trump’s Language Grows More Heated, Fears Rise of Political ViolenceThe plot to kidnap the governor of Michigan is only the latest in a growing list of election-related threats. Some experts say the president is emboldening..
NYTimes.com
AP Top Stories October 15 AHere's the latest for Thursday October 15th: Senate Judiciary Committee to consider Barrett nomination; Trump holds rally in Iowa; Coronavirus cases and deaths..
USATODAY.com
Hunter Biden Son of former Vice President of the United States Joe Biden
Twitter locks account of Kayleigh McEnany for sharing Hunter Biden story, White House claimsDonald Trump’s press secretary Kayleigh McEnany had her Twitter account locked for sharing a news story that reflected negatively on Joe Biden, according to..
WorldNews
Donald Trump lashes out at Facebook and Twitter over Hunter Biden storyDonald Trump has lashed out at Facebook and Twitter for limiting the spread of the controversial Hunter Biden email story. The president took to Twitter to rip..
WorldNews
Facebook is reducing the reach of a disputed New York Post story about Joe Biden’s sonIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Facebook has reduced the reach of a New York Post story that makes disputed claims about Vice President Joe..
The Verge
US Presidential Debate: Trump goes after Hunter Biden for alleged China links, Joe defends his son
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:07Published
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Race for the White House: Biden tells Muslims he will overturn travel ban
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 00:45Published
Trump admin 'greatest failure' of any presidential administration in US history: Kamala HarrisDemocratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris has said that the Trump administration has been the "greatest failure" of any presidential administration in..
WorldNews
George Lopez just wants Latinos to vote, Edward James Olmos admits he's backing BidenLatinos are a sought-after voting group for both major political parties, that's why presidential candidates have asked the famous Chicanos to help mobilize the..
USATODAY.com
Ukraine Country in Eastern Europe
US election: Donald Trump seizes on dubious Biden-Ukraine tabloid storyLooking to undermine rival Joe Biden 20 days before the election, President Donald Trump's campaign has seized on a tabloid story offering bizarre twists to a..
New Zealand Herald
Wasteful Spain fall to first defeat in nearly two yearsSpain lose for the first time since November 2018 as Ukraine score with their only chance.
BBC News
Spain to keep attacking pressure against Ukraine
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 07:38Published
Seventh time lucky - Germany finally claim first Nations League winGermany claim a first Nations League win with victory over Ukraine in a game where 20,000 fans were allowed at Kyiv's Olympic Stadium.
BBC News
Rudy Giuliani American attorney and politician
Biden Did Not Meet With Ukrainian Energy Executive, Campaign SaysJoseph Biden’s campaign rejected assertions made in a published report that were based on unverified material provided by Rudy Giuliani, a staunch ally of..
NYTimes.com
Trump blames media for focus on COVID-19Less than 24 hours after his return to the White House after being treated for COVID-19 at a nearby hospital, President TrumpDonald John TrumpState Department..
WorldNews
White House physician says Trump experiencing 'no symptoms' of COVID-19White House physician Sean Conley said Tuesday that President TrumpDonald John TrumpState Department revokes visa of Giuliani-linked Ukrainian ally: report White..
WorldNews
U.S. sanctions Russia-linked Ukrainian lawmaker
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:47Published
New York Post Daily tabloid newspaper based in New York City
Biden's Biggest Gaffe Yet
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37Published
De Blasio's Dysfunctional Administration
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:42Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this