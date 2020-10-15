Global  
 

Hunter Biden emails: Why is Trump accusing Biden of lying about role in son's Ukraine ...

Thursday, 15 October 2020
Hunter Biden emails: Why is Trump accusing Biden of lying about role in son’s Ukraine ...Looking to undermine rival Joe Biden 20 days before the election, President Donald Trump’s campaign has seized on a tabloid story offering bizarre twists to a familiar line of attack: Biden’s relationship with Ukraine. But the story in the New York Post raises more questions than answers, including about the authenticity of an email at the center of the story. The origins of the story also trace back to Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani who has repeatedly pushed unfounded...
Race for the White House: Trump seeks to shore up support in Republican Iowa [Video]

Race for the White House: Trump seeks to shore up support in Republican Iowa

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 00:57Published

China angered as U.S. names human rights envoy for Tibet

 WASHINGTON/BEIJING (Reuters) - China accused the United States on Thursday of seeking to destabilise Tibet, after the Trump administration appointed a senior..
WorldNews

Biden campaign puts up huge fundraising numbers in September

 Shattered records with $383 million haul, giving his campaign a whopping $432 million cash on hand and an enormous leg up on Trump's in campaign's homestretch.
CBS News

As Trump’s Language Grows More Heated, Fears Rise of Political Violence

 The plot to kidnap the governor of Michigan is only the latest in a growing list of election-related threats. Some experts say the president is emboldening..
NYTimes.com

AP Top Stories October 15 A

 Here's the latest for Thursday October 15th: Senate Judiciary Committee to consider Barrett nomination; Trump holds rally in Iowa; Coronavirus cases and deaths..
USATODAY.com

Twitter locks account of Kayleigh McEnany for sharing Hunter Biden story, White House claims

 Donald Trump’s press secretary Kayleigh McEnany had her Twitter account locked for sharing a news story that reflected negatively on Joe Biden, according to..
WorldNews

Donald Trump lashes out at Facebook and Twitter over Hunter Biden story

 Donald Trump has lashed out at Facebook and Twitter for limiting the spread of the controversial Hunter Biden email story. The president took to Twitter to rip..
WorldNews

Facebook is reducing the reach of a disputed New York Post story about Joe Biden’s son

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Facebook has reduced the reach of a New York Post story that makes disputed claims about Vice President Joe..
The Verge
US Presidential Debate: Trump goes after Hunter Biden for alleged China links, Joe defends his son [Video]

US Presidential Debate: Trump goes after Hunter Biden for alleged China links, Joe defends his son

US President Donald Trump went after former Vice President Joe Biden over his son Hunter's business dealings and alleged he had earned billions from work related to China and Ukraine. During the presidential debate, Trump said: "China ate your lunch, Joe. And no wonder: your son goes in and takes out billions of dollars, and he makes millions of dollars." Biden defended his son and said Trump's attacks had been "totally, thoroughly discredited." He also took a jab at the Trump family: "We don't want to talk about family ethics, we could talk about his family all night." Claims about Biden Hunter earning billions from a Chinese government-owned state bank have previously been discredited by independent fact-checkers, and Hunter Biden's attorney said in 2017 he took an equity stake worth $420,000, The Wall Street Journal.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:07Published

Race for the White House: Biden tells Muslims he will overturn travel ban [Video]

Race for the White House: Biden tells Muslims he will overturn travel ban

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 00:45Published

Trump admin 'greatest failure' of any presidential administration in US history: Kamala Harris

 Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris has said that the Trump administration has been the "greatest failure" of any presidential administration in..
WorldNews

George Lopez just wants Latinos to vote, Edward James Olmos admits he's backing Biden

 Latinos are a sought-after voting group for both major political parties, that's why presidential candidates have asked the famous Chicanos to help mobilize the..
USATODAY.com

US election: Donald Trump seizes on dubious Biden-Ukraine tabloid story

 Looking to undermine rival Joe Biden 20 days before the election, President Donald Trump's campaign has seized on a tabloid story offering bizarre twists to a..
New Zealand Herald

Wasteful Spain fall to first defeat in nearly two years

 Spain lose for the first time since November 2018 as Ukraine score with their only chance.
BBC News
Spain to keep attacking pressure against Ukraine [Video]

Spain to keep attacking pressure against Ukraine

Spain prepare for their Nations League match against Ukraine in Kyiv.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 07:38Published

Seventh time lucky - Germany finally claim first Nations League win

 Germany claim a first Nations League win with victory over Ukraine in a game where 20,000 fans were allowed at Kyiv's Olympic Stadium.
BBC News

Biden Did Not Meet With Ukrainian Energy Executive, Campaign Says

 Joseph Biden’s campaign rejected assertions made in a published report that were based on unverified material provided by Rudy Giuliani, a staunch ally of..
NYTimes.com

Trump blames media for focus on COVID-19

 Less than 24 hours after his return to the White House after being treated for COVID-19 at a nearby hospital, President TrumpDonald John TrumpState Department..
WorldNews

White House physician says Trump experiencing 'no symptoms' of COVID-19

 White House physician Sean Conley said Tuesday that President TrumpDonald John TrumpState Department revokes visa of Giuliani-linked Ukrainian ally: report White..
WorldNews
U.S. sanctions Russia-linked Ukrainian lawmaker [Video]

U.S. sanctions Russia-linked Ukrainian lawmaker

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on a pro-Russian Ukrainian lawmaker linked to Republican efforts to dig up dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter, accusing him of trying to interfere in the U.S. election. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:47Published

Biden's Biggest Gaffe Yet [Video]

Biden's Biggest Gaffe Yet

In a campaign speech in Philadelphia Joe Biden made a major gaffe. The NY Post reports that Biden said that 200 million people have died of the coronavirus in the US. That's nearly two-thirds of the U.S. population. The actual figure is closer to 200,000. “It’s estimated that 200 million people have died — probably by the time I finish this talk.” Biden is a self-proclaimed “gaffe machine.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published
De Blasio's Dysfunctional Administration [Video]

De Blasio's Dysfunctional Administration

A new report in the NY Post has shed new light on the disfunction inside NY Mayor Bill de Blasio's beleaguered administration. The report cited an incident centering around the de Blasio's celebration of centennial of women's suffrage. A white staffer apparently sparked bitter race row after telling black colleague it was 'negging' and 'confrontational' to bring up race in the suffrage conversation.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:42Published

Kanye West Shares Fake Election Results On Twitter [Video]

Kanye West Shares Fake Election Results On Twitter

Kanye West shared fake election results today on Twitter. It showed him ahead of President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden in Kentucky. Early voting began on Tuesday in the southern..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:37Published
Political Expert Breaks Down Why President Trump Must Win Florida [Video]

Political Expert Breaks Down Why President Trump Must Win Florida

Randy Pestana is with the Institute of Public Policy at Florida International University.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 05:41Published
With more early voting, Trump races against time [Video]

With more early voting, Trump races against time

[NFA] Three more U.S. states opened polls for early voting on Wednesday, and President Donald Trump headed to a rally in Iowa, to make up for time lost on the campaign trail due to his bout with the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:21Published

Donald Trump slams Facebook, Twitter for restricting Joe Biden article

 US President Donald Trump has slammed Facebook and Twitter for restricting the distribution of a New York Post article criticizing Democratic presidential...
Mid-Day Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldKhaleej Times

Trump admin 'greatest failure' of any presidential administration in US history: Kamala Harris

 Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris has said that the Trump administration has been the "greatest failure" of any presidential administration in...
Mid-Day

Melania Trump Reveals Son Barron Trump Also Contracted COVID-19

Melania Trump Reveals Son Barron Trump Also Contracted COVID-19 Barron Trump, son of US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania, also tested positive for COVID-19. The revelation was part of Melania's tell-all essay...
HNGN Also reported by •Business InsiderNew Zealand HeraldKhaleej Times

