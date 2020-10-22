Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Facebook, Twitter CEOs ordered to testify by GOP senators

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The GOP push against Facebook and Twitter accelerated Thursday after Republican senators threatened the CEOs of the social media companies with subpoenas to force them to address accusations of censorship in the closing weeks of the presidential campaign.

With Democrats boycotting the hearing, the Republican-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee voted to authorize the legal orders if Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter's Jack Dorsey did not agree to testify voluntarily.

The committee wants to hear from them about "the suppression and/or censorship of two news articles from the New York Post,” according to the subpoena document. Senators also want information from the executives about their companies’ policies for moderating content “that may interfere” with federal elections.

A Facebook spokesperson declined comment. Twitter representatives didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Facebook and Twitter acted last week to limit the online dissemination and sharing of an unverified political story from the conservative-leaning New York Post that targeted Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. The story, which other publications have not confirmed, cited unverified emails from Biden’s son Hunter that were reportedly disclosed by President Donald Trump’s allies.

One email purported to show a top adviser for Burisma, the Ukraine gas company where Hunter Biden held a board seat, thanking Biden for giving him an opportunity to meet the elder Biden, who was vice president at the time.

Trump’s campaign seized on the report, though the account raised more questions than answers, including whether emails at the center of the story were hacked or fabricated.

It was the first time in recent memory that the two social media...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: nypost - Published
News video: Senate subpoenas Facebook, Twitter CEOs over handling of Post's Hunter Biden story

Senate subpoenas Facebook, Twitter CEOs over handling of Post's Hunter Biden story 01:01

 Senate subpoenas Facebook, Twitter CEOs over handling of Post's Hunter Biden story

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Raw Video: 'What The Hell Is Going On' Senators Cruz-R-Tx, Coons-D-Del Discuss Facebook, Twitter / New York Post Situation [Video]

Raw Video: 'What The Hell Is Going On' Senators Cruz-R-Tx, Coons-D-Del Discuss Facebook, Twitter / New York Post Situation

Texas Senator Ted Cruz-R is demanding that Twitter and Facebook answer questions regarding their decision to block a New York Post article that alleges corruption of Joe Biden and the Biden family.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:41Published
Facebook, Google and Twitter CEOs [Video]

Facebook, Google and Twitter CEOs

Facebook, Google and Twitter CEOs

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Facebook, Twitter CEOs ordered to testify by GOP senators

 WASHINGTON (AP) — The GOP push against Facebook and Twitter accelerated Thursday after Republican senators threatened the CEOs of the social media companies...
SeattlePI.com

Republicans threaten Facebook and Twitter bosses with subpoenas

 The Republican Party’s push against Facebook and Twitter accelerated on Thursday after its senators threatened the CEOs of the social media companies with...
Belfast Telegraph

‘Actively Interfering In This Election’ — GOP Senators Want To Subpoena Twitter And Facebook CEOs Over New Censorship

 'Must Be Held Accountable'
Daily Caller


Tweets about this