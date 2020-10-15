Global  
 

Waiting for Brexit: Another deadline, likely another delay

Thursday, 15 October 2020
Waiting for Brexit: Another deadline, likely another delayBRUSSELS (AP) — It is yet another vital deadline day in the four-year torturous trek called Brexit, but Spoiler Alert!: most likely nothing will happen. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had set the first day of the European Union summit on Thursday as the deadline to get a trade and security deal to replace its EU membership that expired on Jan. 31. A transition period is set to come to an end on Jan. 1, forcing negotiators to work fast if any deal still is to get legislative approval and legal vetting in the little time left. EU leaders opening their two-day summit have left the...
