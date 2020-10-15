|
Sen. Kamala Harris cancels trips after two linked to campaign test positive for COVID-19
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, canceled campaign trips to key battleground states through Sunday after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for COVID-19.
