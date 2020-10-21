Global  
 

Donald Trump 'running angry', attacks Dr Fauci, press and polls

Mid-Day Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
An angry President Donald Trump came out swinging Monday against Dr. Anthony Fauci, the press and polls that show him trailing Democrat Joe Biden in key battleground states in a disjointed closing message two weeks out from Election Day.

On the third day of a western campaign swing, Trump was facing intense pressure to turn...
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Trump Campaign Faces New Battle With Fauci

Trump Campaign Faces New Battle With Fauci 00:37

 Pres. Donald Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci are on course for another, very public battle. According to CNN, Fauci questioned why Trump thinks mask wearing is weak. Fauci is the world's leading infectious disease specialist. He and the President are arguing as the pandemic begins the feared fall &...

