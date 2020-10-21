Donald Trump 'running angry', attacks Dr Fauci, press and polls

Wochit News - Published 2 days ago Video Credit:- Published Trump Campaign Faces New Battle With Fauci 00:37 Pres. Donald Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci are on course for another, very public battle. According to CNN, Fauci questioned why Trump thinks mask wearing is weak. Fauci is the world's leading infectious disease specialist. He and the President are arguing as the pandemic begins the feared fall &...