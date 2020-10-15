Global  
 

John Cena Marries Shay Shariatzadeh in a Private Ceremony

WorldNews Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
John Cena Marries Shay Shariatzadeh in a Private CeremonyHollywood actor John Cena has tied the knot with Shay Shariatzadeh in a private ceremony in Tampa, Florida after more than a year of dating her. The ceremony took place on October 12, as per various media outlets. Days before getting married to Shay, John...
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: John Cena marries Shay Shariatzadeh

John Cena marries Shay Shariatzadeh 00:52

 John Cena married Shay Shariatzadeh in Tampa, Florida, on October 12th, according to official records.

