John Cena Marries Shay Shariatzadeh in a Private Ceremony
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Hollywood actor John Cena has tied the knot with Shay Shariatzadeh in a private ceremony in Tampa, Florida after more than a year of dating her. The ceremony took place on October 12, as per various media outlets. Days before getting married to Shay, John...
