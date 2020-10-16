New clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh, Pompeo says Turkey makes situation worse Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

and Armenian and Azeri forces fought new clashes on Friday, defying hopes of ending nearly three weeks of fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Turkey for inflaming the situation by arming the Azeris . The worst outbreak of violence in the South Caucasus since Armenia and Azerbaijan went to war over the enclave in the 1990s, the fighting risks creating a humanitarian disaster, especially if it draws in Russia and Turkey. Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but populated and governed by ethnic Armenians . Turkey has increased military exports sixfold... 👓 View full article

