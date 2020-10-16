|
New clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh, Pompeo says Turkey makes situation worse
Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Armenian and Azeri forces fought new clashes on Friday, defying hopes of ending nearly three weeks of fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Turkey for inflaming the situation by arming the Azeris. The worst outbreak of violence in the South Caucasus since Armenia and Azerbaijan went to war over the enclave in the 1990s, the fighting risks creating a humanitarian disaster, especially if it draws in Russia and Turkey. Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but populated and governed by ethnic Armenians. Turkey has increased military exports sixfold...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Turkey Country in Western Asia and Southeastern Europe
Viewpoint: Why Turkey is flexing its muscles abroadTurkey's engagement in the Southern Caucasus is only the latest venture in a tougher foreign policy.
BBC News
Turkey's opposition on the riseTurkey's largest opposition party has called for snap elections, receiving support from most parties except the ruling AKP and its coalition partner. President..
WorldNews
Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire hopes sink as death toll risesHopes of a humanitarian ceasefire ending fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh sank further on Thursday as the death toll mounted and Armenia and Azerbaijan accused..
WorldNews
Turkey will give Greece ‘response it deserves’ in eastern Med disputeTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that his country will give Greece the “response it deserves” over the countries’ dispute...
WorldNews
Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.
'Something close' to genocide in China's Xinjiang: WH
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:49Published
China angered as U.S. names human rights envoy for TibetWASHINGTON/BEIJING (Reuters) - China accused the United States on Thursday of seeking to destabilise Tibet, after the Trump administration appointed a senior..
WorldNews
Pompeo encourages Saudis to recognise IsraelWASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday encouraged Saudi Arabia to recognise Israel, in what would be a massive boost for the Jewish state..
WorldNews
Pompeo urges Saudi Arabia to consider normalizing relations with IsraelSign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State..
WorldNews
Republic of Artsakh Disputed territory in the South Caucasus
Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia and Azerbaijan agree new humanitarian truceThe fresh ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh comes after a truce agreed last weekend failed to hold.
BBC News
Civilians killed in Ganja as Nagorno-Karabakh conflict escalates
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:06Published
Azerbaijan at war: Reporter’s journalA BBC team spent a week looking at the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict from the Azerbaijani side.
BBC News
Australian Armenians and Azerbaijanis call for peace in Nagorno-KarabakhFor Australia's Armenian and Azerbaijani communities, who stand on opposing sides of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, the situation in recent weeks has caused..
SBS
Armenia Landlocked country in the Caucasus
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to ceasefire hours after deadly attackAzerbaijan and Armenia have agreed to a new ceasefire beginning at midnight Sunday local time. This comes hours after shelling killed 13 people and wounded more..
CBS News
Nagorno-Karabakh: Civilians hit amid Armenia Azerbaijan conflictEach accuses the other of targeting civilians in renewed fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
BBC News
Azerbaijan Country in the Caucasus
Azerbaijanis Turkic ethnic group mainly inhabiting Azerbaijan and Iranian Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Death toll rises as Azeris, Armenians say civilian areas are under fire
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 02:42Published
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenians, Azeris accuse each other of striking civilian areas
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:32Published
Nagorno-Karabakh: Displaced families still hope to return home
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:39Published
Transcaucasia geopolitical region located on the border of Eastern Europe and Western Asia
War has broken out on the edge of Europe. What's behind it?A tragedy is unfolding on the edge of Europe in and around the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the South Caucasus . A mostly forgotten war has restarted..
WorldNews
Civilians suffer as South Caucasus conflict escalates
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:48Published
Armenians Ethnic group native to the Armenian Highlands
Armenians receive guns to defend town badly hit by shelling
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
How Turkey pushed for Azerbaijan’s war on ArmeniaEvidence of Turkey’s role in pushing Azerbaijan to war against Armenia is growing. As more videos emerge of Syrian mercenaries sent by Ankara to fight against..
WorldNews
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this