New clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh, Pompeo says Turkey makes situation worse

WorldNews Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
New clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh, Pompeo says Turkey makes situation worseArmenian and Azeri forces fought new clashes on Friday, defying hopes of ending nearly three weeks of fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Turkey for inflaming the situation by arming the Azeris. The worst outbreak of violence in the South Caucasus since Armenia and Azerbaijan went to war over the enclave in the 1990s, the fighting risks creating a humanitarian disaster, especially if it draws in Russia and Turkey. Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but populated and governed by ethnic Armenians. Turkey has increased military exports sixfold...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Fears mount as Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire buckles

Fears mount as Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire buckles 01:03

 The Russia-brokered Nagorno-Karabakh truce is buckling despite mounting calls from world powers to halt the fighting, with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo among those urging greater commitment to the ceasefire terms.

Viewpoint: Why Turkey is flexing its muscles abroad

 Turkey's engagement in the Southern Caucasus is only the latest venture in a tougher foreign policy.
BBC News

Turkey's opposition on the rise

 Turkey's largest opposition party has called for snap elections, receiving support from most parties except the ruling AKP and its coalition partner. President..
WorldNews

Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire hopes sink as death toll rises

 Hopes of a humanitarian ceasefire ending fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh sank further on Thursday as the death toll mounted and Armenia and Azerbaijan accused..
WorldNews

Turkey will give Greece ‘response it deserves’ in eastern Med dispute

 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that his country will give Greece the “response it deserves” over the countries’ dispute...
WorldNews

'Something close' to genocide in China's Xinjiang: WH [Video]

'Something close' to genocide in China's Xinjiang: WH

Robert O'Brien, the U.S. national security adviser, on Friday during an online event said that China was perpetrating 'something close to' a genocide with its treatment of Muslims in its Xinjiang region. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:49Published

China angered as U.S. names human rights envoy for Tibet

 WASHINGTON/BEIJING (Reuters) - China accused the United States on Thursday of seeking to destabilise Tibet, after the Trump administration appointed a senior..
WorldNews

Pompeo encourages Saudis to recognise Israel

 WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday encouraged Saudi Arabia to recognise Israel, in what would be a massive boost for the Jewish state..
WorldNews

Pompeo urges Saudi Arabia to consider normalizing relations with Israel

 Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State..
WorldNews

Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia and Azerbaijan agree new humanitarian truce

 The fresh ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh comes after a truce agreed last weekend failed to hold.
BBC News
Civilians killed in Ganja as Nagorno-Karabakh conflict escalates [Video]

Civilians killed in Ganja as Nagorno-Karabakh conflict escalates

Armenia rejects claims it was behind the attack that prompted Azerbaijan president to vow ‘revenge’.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:06Published

Azerbaijan at war: Reporter’s journal

 A BBC team spent a week looking at the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict from the Azerbaijani side.
BBC News

Australian Armenians and Azerbaijanis call for peace in Nagorno-Karabakh

 For Australia's Armenian and Azerbaijani communities, who stand on opposing sides of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, the situation in recent weeks has caused..
SBS

Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to ceasefire hours after deadly attack

 Azerbaijan and Armenia have agreed to a new ceasefire beginning at midnight Sunday local time. This comes hours after shelling killed 13 people and wounded more..
CBS News

Nagorno-Karabakh: Civilians hit amid Armenia Azerbaijan conflict

 Each accuses the other of targeting civilians in renewed fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
BBC News

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Death toll rises as Azeris, Armenians say civilian areas are under fire [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Death toll rises as Azeris, Armenians say civilian areas are under fire

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:42Published
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenians, Azeris accuse each other of striking civilian areas [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenians, Azeris accuse each other of striking civilian areas

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:32Published
Nagorno-Karabakh: Displaced families still hope to return home [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Displaced families still hope to return home

Many Azeris of Nagorno-Karabakh displaced since the 1990s hope they will be able to return to land occupied by Armenian forces.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:39Published

War has broken out on the edge of Europe. What's behind it?

 A tragedy is unfolding on the edge of Europe in and around the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the South Caucasus . A mostly forgotten war has restarted..
WorldNews
Civilians suffer as South Caucasus conflict escalates [Video]

Civilians suffer as South Caucasus conflict escalates

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:48Published

Armenians receive guns to defend town badly hit by shelling [Video]

Armenians receive guns to defend town badly hit by shelling

People in Martuni, Armenia have been issued guns to defend their town as skirmishes between Armenia and Azerbaijan continue.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

How Turkey pushed for Azerbaijan’s war on Armenia

 Evidence of Turkey’s role in pushing Azerbaijan to war against Armenia is growing. As more videos emerge of Syrian mercenaries sent by Ankara to fight against..
WorldNews

Fresh push for peace as Nagorno-Karabakh truce fails [Video]

Fresh push for peace as Nagorno-Karabakh truce fails

Armenian, Azerbaijani forces engage in new clashes overnight and Monday, days after ceasefire crumbled.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:19Published
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Pro-Armenia protest in downtown Toronto [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Pro-Armenia protest in downtown Toronto

Hundreds of people gathered in Toronto on Friday to protest against what they called military aggressions towards Armenia by Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published
Civilians count cost of Karabakh fighting [Video]

Civilians count cost of Karabakh fighting

As the U.S., France and Russia step up ceasefire efforts, civilians in the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh are scrambling for shelter and assessing the damage to their ruined streets. Hundreds..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:49Published

New clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh; US says Turkey makes situation worse

 The worst outbreak of violence in the South Caucasus since Armenia and Azerbaijan went to war over the enclave in the 1990s, the fighting risks creating a...
Zee News Also reported by •Jerusalem Post

Armenia, Azerbaijan agree ceasefire, start of 'substantive' talks

Armenia, Azerbaijan agree ceasefire, start of 'substantive' talks Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on Saturday to a ceasefire and to begin “substantive talks” over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh after nearly two...
WorldNews Also reported by •Khaleej Times

Azerbaijan and Turkey corner Armenia ahead of talks as war rages on over Nagorno-Karabakh region

 The talks are expected to be the first diplomatic contact between the enemies since fighting over the enclave erupted on September 27, killing hundreds of...
Zee News Also reported by •Jerusalem Post

