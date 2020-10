Pompeo Says Turkey Is Inflaming Situation In Nagorno-Karabakh Saturday, 17 October 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has blamed Turkey for inflaming the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave by arming the Azeris.



Armenian and Azeri forces fought new clashes on Friday, defying hopes of ending nearly three weeks of fighting.



