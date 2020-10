On a career break with her daughters, Eva Mendes shares her heartfelt new role Saturday, 17 October 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

For Eva Mendes, family always comes first. She opens up about raising a brood with Ryan Gosling, losing her beloved brother, and why she wants to help Australian families struggling with a sick child. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this