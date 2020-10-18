MI vs KXIP Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab best XI - RR vs RCB LIVE at 7:30 PM
Sunday, 18 October 2020 () MI vs KXIP Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab Dream11 Team Player List, Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team Player List, Kings XI Punjab Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab Head to Head
Kings XI Punjab will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in Match 36 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on Sunday. Mumbai Indians are on a five-match winning streak and the Rohit Sharma-led side would be looking to get another win. While KL...
Pat Cummins' gusty half-century and captain Eoin Morgan's cautious 39 run-inning helped Kolkata Knight Riders set up a target of 149 runs for Mumbai Indians. KKR captain Eoin Morgan accepted that the..
With 19 balls remaining, Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets on October 16 in Abu Dhabi. Quinton de Kock's not out 78 runs and MI bowlers guided the team to chase down a decent..