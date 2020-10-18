|
NLCS Game 7 predictions: Will Dodgers complete the comeback vs. Braves?
Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves meet in NLCS Game 7 on Sunday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
|
|
Game seven
Rays stave off Astros in Game 7 to advance to World Series for second time in franchise historyThe Rays hold on to win Game 7 over the Astros to advance to the World Series for the second time in franchise history.
USATODAY.com
In a must-win game, Dodgers win again to force Game 7 against Braves in NLCSIn a must-win game, Mookie Betts makes an incredible catch in the Dodgers 3-1 win Game 6 of the NLCS over the Braves. Game 7 is Sunday.
USATODAY.com
MLB playoffs: Greatest moments in LCS historyThe Rays and Astros play in Game 7 of the ALCS on Saturday. Some of the greatest moments in LCS history.
USATODAY.com
National League Championship Series Major League Baseball series to determine which team will represent the National League in the World Series
Corey Seager's two homers keeps Dodgers' hopes alive, L.A wins NLCS Game 5 against the BravesCorey Seager homers twice as the Dodgers went on to win 7-3 against the Braves in Game 5 to remain alive in the NLCS.
USATODAY.com
Dodgers' Will Smith hits three-run homer off Braves' Will Smith in Game 5 of NLCSThe matchup between Dodgers C Will Smith and Braves RP Will Smith was the first pitcher-batter combo with matching names in postseason history.
USATODAY.com
How to watch Dodgers vs. Braves: NLCS Game 5 live stream, schedule, TV channel, start timeThe Atlanta Braves hold a 3-1 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.
USATODAY.com
Los Angeles Dodgers Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Los Angeles California, United States
Atlanta Braves Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Atlanta, Georgia, United States
Globe Life Field Baseball park in Arlington, Texas
Arlington, Texas City in Texas, United States
