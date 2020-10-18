NLCS Game 7 predictions: Will Dodgers complete the comeback vs. Braves?

Is Netflix Down 'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris' Defense Says No Threat If Released on Bond https://t.co/i5HdL3p3im https://t.co/Alo5xryQjr 11 minutes ago

Jenny Met Seb Stan RT @EntInsider: A judge ruled that 'Cheer' star Jerry Harris is a 'danger to the community' and will stay in jail ahead of his trial https:… 54 minutes ago

Entertainment Insider A judge ruled that 'Cheer' star Jerry Harris is a 'danger to the community' and will stay in jail ahead of his trial https://t.co/yY5s4WhnhN 55 minutes ago

A Baselice RT @SG_Klein: Judge Orders ‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Detained on Child Porn Charge – NBC Chicago https://t.co/ZVui0i8nTU 2 hours ago

Harvey Stephen Bailey RT @thehill: Judge orders "Cheer" star Jerry Harris to remain in jail because he poses a "significant danger to the community" https://t.co… 4 hours ago

The Hill Judge orders "Cheer" star Jerry Harris to remain in jail because he poses a "significant danger to the community"… https://t.co/VZ6fQHpHR9 5 hours ago

Terrence L. Blackwell RT @NYTNational: The “Cheer” star Jerry Harris will continue to be held in jail by orders of a judge who ruled that he would be a potential… 5 hours ago