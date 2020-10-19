Global  
 

UK archbishops urge ministers not to breach international law over Brexit

WorldNews Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
UK archbishops urge ministers not to breach international law over BrexitLeaders of Anglican church say internal market bill risks being a ‘disastrous precedent’ The Anglican church has publicly challenged the government’s willingness to break international law over Brexit, with five archbishops from the UK’s four nations joining together to condemn what could be a...
Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

UK archbishops issue Brexit warning

 The intervention comes as peers are due to debate the Internal Markets Bill for the first time.
BBC News

Brexit negotiators to talk after Gove leaves door ‘ajar’ for trade discussions

 Brexit negotiators Lord Frost and Michel Barnier are expected to speak on Monday after Michael Gove said the door was “ajar” for trade talks to resume. The..
WorldNews
Britain's Gove says door 'ajar' on EU trade talks [Video]

Britain's Gove says door 'ajar' on EU trade talks

The door is still ajar for Britain and the European Union to strike a post-Brexit trade deal but the bloc needs to change its approach and show it is serious before talks can resume this week, senior British minister Michael Gove said.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:39Published
Michael Gove leaves door ‘ajar’ for post-Brexit trade talks with EU [Video]

Michael Gove leaves door ‘ajar’ for post-Brexit trade talks with EU

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has insisted that the door is “ajar” forpost-Brexit trade talks to continue with the EU after Downing Street declarednegotiations as “over”. Mr Gove accused EU officials of not being seriousabout making compromises and said they would have to back down if chiefnegotiator Michel Barnier is to resume negotiations in London this week.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

Church of England Church of England Anglican state church of England

