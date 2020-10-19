|
UK archbishops urge ministers not to breach international law over Brexit
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Leaders of Anglican church say internal market bill risks being a ‘disastrous precedent’ The Anglican church has publicly challenged the government’s willingness to break international law over Brexit, with five archbishops from the UK’s four nations joining together to condemn what could be a...
Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union
UK archbishops issue Brexit warningThe intervention comes as peers are due to debate the Internal Markets Bill for the first time.
BBC News
Brexit negotiators to talk after Gove leaves door ‘ajar’ for trade discussionsBrexit negotiators Lord Frost and Michel Barnier are expected to speak on Monday after Michael Gove said the door was “ajar” for trade talks to resume. The..
WorldNews
Britain's Gove says door 'ajar' on EU trade talks
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:39Published
Michael Gove leaves door ‘ajar’ for post-Brexit trade talks with EU
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:10Published
Church of England Anglican state church of England
