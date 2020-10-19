|
Trump Mocks Joe Biden: If Elected, 'He'll Listen To The Scientists'
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
President Donald Trump sought to insult former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday by saying that his Democratic opponent would listen to scientists if elected president. Amid a global pandemic that’s claimed more than 219,000 lives in the U.S., Trump mocked Biden during a campaign rally in Carson City, Nevada, which around 5,000 mostly unmasked supporters attended. “If you vote for Biden, he will surrender your jobs to China. He will surrender your future to the virus. He’s going to...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump Calls Dr. Fauci an 'Idiot' After Fauci's '60 Minutes' InterviewPresident Trump is taking the gloves off against his top COVID-19 specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and throwing his expertise out the window ... this after the..
TMZ.com
U.S. judge blocks Trump attempt to cut food aid
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:34Published
Judge blocks Trump plan to cut food stamps for 700,000 adultsJudge Beryl A. Howell said the Trump administration was "icily silent" on the impact of such cuts during the pandemic.
CBS News
The week in polls: Trump roars back in Florida, Biden gains in GeorgiaIn the Senate, a poll found Doug Jones may not be doomed after all. And another found Lindsey Graham's race may not be as tight as believed.
USATODAY.com
Supreme Court to Review 2 of Trump’s Major Immigration PoliciesLower courts had ruled that both policies — one requiring asylum seekers to stay in Mexico, the other diverting money for a border wall — were unlawful.
NYTimes.com
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Chris Evans and More 'Avengers' Stars Come Together For Virtual Biden Fundraiser | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:29Published
Trump, Biden go on offense in states they're trying to flip
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:48Published
Wisconsin voters on key issues that matter to them as Biden leads in pollsA new CBS News battleground tracker poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden leading President Trump by 5% in Wisconsin. For the "CBS This Morning" series,..
CBS News
Trump To Biden: "Listen To The Scientists"
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:23Published
Carson City, Nevada Independent city and state capital in Nevada, US
Trump, Biden go on offense in states they’re trying to flipCARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden went on offense over the weekend as both campaigned in states they are trying to..
WorldNews
Trump rallies in Nevada ahead of final debate
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:27Published
Trump mocks Biden for listening to science
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19Published
Trump speaks as he arrives for Carson City rallyPresident Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he heads for his campaign rally in in Carson City, Nevada on Sunday. Once considered a battleground state, Nevada..
USATODAY.com
Scientist Person who conducts scientific research
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
US stocks climb on investor hopes for stimulus ahead of Tuesday deadlineUS stocks gained as investors maintained optimism for Democrats and Republicans to pass fresh stimulus ahead of the November elections. House Speaker Nancy..
WorldNews
Behind in Polls, Republicans See a Silver Lining in Voter RegistrationsDemocrats lead in overall numbers, as well as early voting, but voter registration gains in three critical states have given Republicans a cause for hope.
NYTimes.com
Supreme Court will decide future of President Trump's border wall with MexicoThe case is unlikely to be heard before Jan. 20, and if Trump loses re-election next month, a Democratic administration could stop construction.
USATODAY.com
Michigan voters could play critical role in 2020 election"CBS This Morning" co-host Tony Dokoupil hits the streets in suburban Detroit with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer ahead of the 2020 presidential election...
CBS News
Nevada State in the United States
Trump holds rally in Nevada, as campaign is outspent by Biden's in battleground statesPresident Trump courted voters at a packed rally in Nevada on Sunday evening, even though the state is one of five with a coronavirus-positive rate higher than..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this