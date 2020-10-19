Global  
 

Trump Mocks Joe Biden: If Elected, 'He'll Listen To The Scientists'

WorldNews Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
President Donald Trump sought to insult former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday by saying that his Democratic opponent would listen to scientists if elected president. Amid a global pandemic that’s claimed more than 219,000 lives in the U.S., Trump mocked Biden during a campaign rally in Carson City, Nevada, which around 5,000 mostly unmasked supporters attended. “If you vote for Biden, he will surrender your jobs to China. He will surrender your future to the virus. He’s going to...
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Donald Trump Mocks Joe Biden About Science

Donald Trump Mocks Joe Biden About Science 01:33

 At a rally, President Donald Trump warned the crowd that if Joe Biden is elected, he’d actually listen to scientists about the coronavirus pandemic.

