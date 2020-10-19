|
The British Government is Looking for Its Own Version of Pete Souza
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
In a role that is open until October 22, the United Kingdom’s Cabinet Office is looking for a photographer to document and “promote the work of Ministers and the wider government visually.” The job involves international travel, constantly changing requirements, and frequent after-hours work. Given the success other high-profile government photographers like Pete Souza, it’s likely fair to say the Britsh government...
