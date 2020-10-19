Global  
 

Donald Trump has a problem: White women in Pennsylvania

WorldNews Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
2020 Elections Donald Trump has a problem: White women in Pennsylvania White women helped propel him to victory in 2016. Now they're rethinking things. "TRUTH PEACE NO TRUMP" modifies a Trump-Pence campaign poster affixed to a telephone pole in Philadelphia, Pa. | Mark Makela/Getty Images By LAURA BARRÓN-LÓPEZ and HOLLY OTTERBEIN 10/19/2020 04:11 PM EDT Link Copied ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Juliann Bortz wants to apologize for something she did a few years ago. The 71-year-old resident of the battleground state of Pennsylvania, a registered Democrat, voted for Donald...
News video: Women March Across Country As Trump, Biden Continues On Campaign Trail

Women March Across Country As Trump, Biden Continues On Campaign Trail 01:47

 In Campaign 2020, President Donald Trump is on the road making his case for re-election, while on Wall Street and across the country, thousands of women marched Saturday; Michael George reports for CBS2.

