Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

No Coronavirus Vaccine Before US Election

VOA News Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Pfizer is the latest company to push deadline back
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Early voting soars as Biden leads Trump in polls [Video]

Early voting soars as Biden leads Trump in polls

[NFA] Early voting began on Monday in Florida, a battleground state that could decide the Nov. 3 presidential election, while a record 30 million Americans already have cast ballots nationwide with..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:07Published
KPIX 5 News at 5:30 p.m. [Video]

KPIX 5 News at 5:30 p.m.

Preparing for the next step in the battle with COVID-19, Governor Gavin Newson Monday unveiled the framework for a massive statewide vaccine distribution network, driven by a group of immunization and..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:34Published
COVID-19 versus the flu: Know the symptoms [Video]

COVID-19 versus the flu: Know the symptoms

We answer the often searched question: "What are the symptoms of coronavirus versus the flu?"

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 01:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Pfizer delivers final blow to Trump's hope for pre-election vaccine

 There won’t be a coronavirus vaccine ready before Election Day, despite President Donald Trump’s repeated promises and vaccine makers’...
Upworthy

Pfizer says mid-November is earliest it can seek coronavirus vaccine approval

Pfizer says mid-November is earliest it can seek coronavirus vaccine approval NEW YORK — Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer says that the earliest it can request emergency authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine is the third week of November —...
WorldNews

Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq advanced as Pfizer announced that could have a coronavirus vaccine ready

Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq advanced as Pfizer announced that could have a coronavirus vaccine ready Concerns about sluggish economic growth amid the ongoing pandemic continue to dominate the financial markets. According to the latest news, drugmaker Pfizer...
Invezz


Tweets about this

CanadianGermany

🌊 A Canadian in Germany 🇨🇦 🇩🇪 🍁🌊 RT @nytimes: Pfizer said that it would not apply for emergency authorization of its coronavirus vaccine before the third week of November,… 6 minutes ago

SheilaDecker19

Sheila Decker RT @saletan: Having given up on prevention, Trump is lying about how soon a vaccine will be ready. He wants an announcement before the elec… 10 minutes ago

KhalidKirmani

khalid jamil kirmani No Coronavirus Vaccine Before US Election https://t.co/jvxO8fu4GN 1 hour ago

PhilBrown62

Hartmann the Anarchist No Coronavirus Vaccine Before US Election https://t.co/LKGXmDMaEV 2 hours ago