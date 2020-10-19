Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nasa's Osiris-Rex probe aims for daring 'high five' with asteroid Bennu

BBC News Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Osiris-Rex will make the briefest of contacts with Asteroid Bennu to try to pick up rock samples.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

NASA NASA Independent space agency of the United States Federal Government

Nokia announces deal with NASA to put 4G cell network on the moon

 Nokia says it has been tapped by NASA to build the first cellular communications network on the moon.The Finnish telecommunications equipment maker said Monday..
New Zealand Herald

Nokia and NASA to build first 4G cell network on the Moon

 With competition among Earth's telecoms providers as fierce as ever, equipment maker Nokia announced its expansion into a new market on Monday, winning a deal to..
WorldNews

A NASA spacecraft is poised to snag the largest sample of rocks from an asteroid ever

 An artistic rendering of OSIRIS-REx about to collect a sample from an asteroid named Bennu. | Image: NASA

OSIRIS-REx is about to perform its signature..
The Verge
NASA picks Nokia to build moon mobile network [Video]

NASA picks Nokia to build moon mobile network

NASA says Nokia will build the first broadband wireless network on the moon by 2022, in time for the return of humans two years later. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:58Published

OSIRIS-REx OSIRIS-REx Sample-return mission by NASA from asteroid 101955 Bennu


101955 Bennu 101955 Bennu Second most hazardous near-Earth asteroid

US to collect, return asteroid sample for 1st time

 A spacecraft circling an ancient asteroid 200 million miles away will attempt to descend to its surface Tuesday. The OSIRIS-REx mission aims to bring back at..
USATODAY.com

NASA aims to snatch a handful of rubble from asteroid Bennu

 After almost two years circling an ancient asteroid hundreds of millions of miles away, a NASA spacecraft this week will attempt to descend to the treacherous,..
New Zealand Herald

Related videos from verified sources

This NASA Spacecraft Could Unveil the Origins of Life [Video]

This NASA Spacecraft Could Unveil the Origins of Life

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx launched at asteroid Bennu approx 4 years ago. After two landing rehearsals, OSIRIS-REx is ready for its long-awaited touchdown. Here’s what NASA hopes to reveal with its samples.

Credit: Seeker     Duration: 05:08Published
NASA May Still Be Able to Gather Samples from Asteroid Bennu’s Brittle Surface [Video]

NASA May Still Be Able to Gather Samples from Asteroid Bennu’s Brittle Surface

OSIRIS-REx may soon gather new materials not currently in our meteorite collection.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 00:54Published
NASA Mission About To Capture Dust From Another World [Video]

NASA Mission About To Capture Dust From Another World

OSIRIS-REx is ready to get the goods. On 20 October, after several years of patient study of its enigmatic target, NASA’s $800 million spacecraft will finally stretch out its robotic arm, swoop to..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft set for historic touchdown on asteroid Bennu

 NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will make its historic touchdown on asteroid Bennu Tuesday.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •The Next WebThe VergeSpace DailyNew Zealand HeraldHindu

Why Scooping an Asteroid Sample Is Harder Than It Looks

Why Scooping an Asteroid Sample Is Harder Than It Looks Tucson AZ (SPX) Oct 16, 2020 When NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft descends toward the surface of Bennu on Oct. 20, it will be the first time that a U.S.-led...
Space Daily Also reported by •bizjournalsFOXNews.com

Ten things to know about Bennu

Ten things to know about Bennu Washington DC (SPX) Oct 19, 2020 NASA's first mission to return a sample from an ancient asteroid arrived at its target, the asteroid Bennu, on Dec. 3, 2018....
Space Daily Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

Tweets about this