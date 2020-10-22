NASA probe Osiris-Rex 'boops' asteroid Bennu in historic mission
Washington (AFP) Oct 21, 2020
After a four-year journey, NASA's robotic spacecraft Osiris-Rex briefly touched down on asteroid Bennu's boulder-strewn surface on Tuesday to collect rock and dust samples in a precision operation 200 million miles (330 million kilometers) from Earth. The so-called "Touch-And-Go" or TAG maneuver was managed by Lockheed Martin Space in Denver, Colorado, where at 6:12 pm (2212 GMT) an announce
NASA has released the first pictures from the asteroid Bennu. The pictures were taken on Tuesday during the OSIRIS-REx mission's Touch-And-Go sample collection event. The NASA spacecraft touched down..