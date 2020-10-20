|
Cowboys come undone, suffer blowout loss to Cardinals in first game without Dak Prescott
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
From Ezekiel Elliott's fumbles to Andy Dalton's woes, nothing seemed to go right for the Dallas Cowboys in their first game without Dak Prescott.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Dak Prescott American football quarterback
Dak Prescott All Smiles Days After Gruesome Injury, 'I'm In Great Spirits'Dak Prescott clearly ain't letting his horrific injury get him down ... the Cowboys QB posted a smiling update Thursday -- vowing to come back stronger than..
TMZ.com
Joe Theismann Wants To Talk To Dak Prescott, Help Him Return From Devastating InjuryJoe Theismann sustained one of the most devastating injuries in NFL history ... and now the former star QB wants to help Dak Prescott recover from his gruesome..
TMZ.com
Washington QB Alex Smith 'didn't want to scare the hell out of' Dak Prescott after Cowboys QB's ankle injuryWashington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith knows about significant lower-body injuries and said he didn't want to scare Dak Prescott.
USATODAY.com
Young Eagles diehard Giovanni Hamilton wishes Dak Prescott well: 'Never want to see that happen'Even the most passionate of Philadelphia Eagles fans is putting the rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys aside to send best wishes to QB Dak Prescott.
USATODAY.com
Ezekiel Elliott American football running back
Andy Dalton American football quarterback
'Andy's been Andy': How Dallas Cowboys will forge ahead this NFL season without franchise QB Dak PrescottPlaying without Dak Prescott for the first time since drafting the QB in 2016, the Cowboys hand the reins to Andy Dalton on Monday.
USATODAY.com
'I believe I'm a starter': After Dak Prescott's season-ending injury, what does Andy Dalton offer Cowboys?The Cowboys signed Andy Dalton this offseason to provide a veteran presence behind Dak Prescott. Now he takes over at QB in Dallas' moment of crisis.
USATODAY.com
Dallas Cowboys National Football League franchise in Arlington, Texas
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Suffers Gruesome Injury
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Dak Prescott Discharged from Hospital After 'Successful' Ankle SurgeryDak Prescott is now recovering at home after he was discharged from the hospital Monday following a successful ankle surgery, the Cowboys say. 27-year-old..
TMZ.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this