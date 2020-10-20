Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cowboys come undone, suffer blowout loss to Cardinals in first game without Dak Prescott

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
From Ezekiel Elliott's fumbles to Andy Dalton's woes, nothing seemed to go right for the Dallas Cowboys in their first game without Dak Prescott.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Skip Bayless predicts Andy Dalton's Cowboys will come up short against Cardinals in WK 6 | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless predicts Andy Dalton's Cowboys will come up short against Cardinals in WK 6 | UNDISPUTED 02:49

 The Dallas Cowboys will be without Dak Prescott as their starter for the first time since 2015. It will come down to Andy Dalton to direct the Cowboys offense against Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. Michael Gallup said Dalton is coming to win every time he’s in the...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dak Prescott Dak Prescott American football quarterback

Dak Prescott All Smiles Days After Gruesome Injury, 'I'm In Great Spirits'

 Dak Prescott clearly ain't letting his horrific injury get him down ... the Cowboys QB posted a smiling update Thursday -- vowing to come back stronger than..
TMZ.com

Joe Theismann Wants To Talk To Dak Prescott, Help Him Return From Devastating Injury

 Joe Theismann sustained one of the most devastating injuries in NFL history ... and now the former star QB wants to help Dak Prescott recover from his gruesome..
TMZ.com

Washington QB Alex Smith 'didn't want to scare the hell out of' Dak Prescott after Cowboys QB's ankle injury

 Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith knows about significant lower-body injuries and said he didn't want to scare Dak Prescott.
USATODAY.com

Young Eagles diehard Giovanni Hamilton wishes Dak Prescott well: 'Never want to see that happen'

 Even the most passionate of Philadelphia Eagles fans is putting the rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys aside to send best wishes to QB Dak Prescott.
USATODAY.com

Ezekiel Elliott Ezekiel Elliott American football running back


Andy Dalton Andy Dalton American football quarterback

'Andy's been Andy': How Dallas Cowboys will forge ahead this NFL season without franchise QB Dak Prescott

 Playing without Dak Prescott for the first time since drafting the QB in 2016, the Cowboys hand the reins to Andy Dalton on Monday.
USATODAY.com

'I believe I'm a starter': After Dak Prescott's season-ending injury, what does Andy Dalton offer Cowboys?

 The Cowboys signed Andy Dalton this offseason to provide a veteran presence behind Dak Prescott. Now he takes over at QB in Dallas' moment of crisis.
USATODAY.com

Dallas Cowboys Dallas Cowboys National Football League franchise in Arlington, Texas

Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Suffers Gruesome Injury [Video]

Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Suffers Gruesome Injury

Football Allstar Dak Prescott suffered a serious injury on Sunday. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback left the field on a cart holding back tears as he raised a fist to the fans. Prescott had suffered a horrific injury during the NFL game against NFC East opponents the New York Giants. Prescott has since undergone surgery to repair a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle. CNN reports that there is no word yet on when Prescott may be returning to the field.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Dak Prescott Discharged from Hospital After 'Successful' Ankle Surgery

 Dak Prescott is now recovering at home after he was discharged from the hospital Monday following a successful ankle surgery, the Cowboys say. 27-year-old..
TMZ.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cousin Sal is confident Andy Dalton & Cowboys will defeat Cardinals in Week 6 | FOX BET LIVE [Video]

Cousin Sal is confident Andy Dalton & Cowboys will defeat Cardinals in Week 6 | FOX BET LIVE

Cousin Sal isn't worried for Andy Dalton as he plays his first game as starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. Cousin Sal explains to Clay Travis, Todd Fuhrman and Rachel Bonnetta why he's..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:42Published
Living Room Sports: Giovanni Hamilton, Eagles Fan Who Offered Support To Dak Prescott [Video]

Living Room Sports: Giovanni Hamilton, Eagles Fan Who Offered Support To Dak Prescott

Giovanni Hamilton, a young Philadelphia Eagles fan who wished Dak Prescott well in a viral video, joins Living Room Sports this week.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 21:16Published
Colin Cowherd: There's no massive gap between Dak Prescott & Andy Dalton | THE HERD [Video]

Colin Cowherd: There's no massive gap between Dak Prescott & Andy Dalton | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd talks the fate of the Dallas Cowboys now that Andy Dalton is stepping up to the starting QB position after Dak Prescott's injury.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Cowboys come undone, suffer blowout loss to Cardinals in first game without Dak Prescott

 From Ezekiel Elliott's fumbles to Andy Dalton's woes, nothing seemed to go right for the Dallas Cowboys in their first game without Dak Prescott.
USATODAY.com

Skip Bayless on what lies ahead for injured Dak after failed contract negotiations with Jerry Jones | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless on what lies ahead for injured Dak after failed contract negotiations with Jerry Jones | UNDISPUTED The Dallas Cowboys are moving forward without Dak Prescott after the QB suffered a season-ending ankle injury during their win over the New York Giants on...
FOX Sports

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has ‘outside chance’ of returning in time for NFL Playoffs

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has ‘outside chance’ of returning in time for NFL Playoffs Former New England Patriots head physician Dr. Matt Provencher said that based on the severity of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's ankle compound...
FOX Sports Also reported by •talkSPORTUpworthyUSATODAY.com

Tweets about this

KikiRich8

Kiki Rich RT @MySportsbooklv: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is out of surgery and expected to be discharged from the hospital on Monday https://t.co/mwRlVI… 20 hours ago

bfrisbie15

Brad Frisbie RT @GehlkenNFL: Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said QB Dak Prescott has been discharged from hospital following last night's ankle surgery. Wi… 5 days ago

protegerecords

Studio 6 Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is out of surgery and expected to be discharged from the hospital on Monday https://t.co/4PRYD65h2T 6 days ago

playarabbit

Playa Rabbit #BlackLivesMatter Get Better @dak "Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is out of surgery and expected to be discharged from the hospital on Monda… https://t.co/sKf0rGkxGn 6 days ago

RadioEspionage

🎙Radio Espionage💥 RT @TMZ: Dak Prescott Discharged from Hospital After 'Successful' Ankle Surgery https://t.co/QZ9Idzd05w 6 days ago