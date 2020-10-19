|
ConocoPhillips buying Concho in $9.7 billion all-stock deal
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — ConocoPhillips is buying shale producer Concho Resources in an all-stock deal valued at $9.7 billion, making it a major presence in the Permian Basin, the top-producing oil field in the U.S. The combined company, if approved, would be among the largest U.S. oil producers, with production of more than 1.5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, a resource base of approximately 23 billion barrels of oil and an enterprise value of about $60 billion. The deal comes as many oil producers are struggling to make ends meet. Oil prices have remained low for months, mainly because efforts to contain the coronavirus halted most travel, obliterating demand for fuel. The price...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
ConocoPhillips American energy company
Big Oil's answer to melting Arctic: cooling the ground so it can keep drillingThe oil company ConocoPhillips had a problem. It wanted to pump 160,000 more barrels of oil each day from a new project on Alaska’s North Slope. But the fossil..
WorldNews
New York City Largest city in the United States
More bike thefts follow an uptick in bike salesRates of bicycle theft have gone up in cities including New York and Denver as more Americans dust off their two-wheelers to safely commute and recreate during..
CBS News
IBM revenue edges past estimates on cloud strengthSign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City (Reuters) – International Business Machines Corp..
WorldNews
New York pop-up store spotlights plastic wasteAt first glance, this Times Square pop-up may look like a regular grocery store, but every single item in The Plastic Bag Store is made from plastic. The..
CBS News
Euronext fixes tech glitch that froze morning tradingSign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City LONDON (Reuters) – Exchange operator Euronext ..
WorldNews
Concho Resources
Permian Basin (North America)
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this