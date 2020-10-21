Global  
 

'The Voice': Kelly Clarkson's rivalry with Blake Shelton gets 'dirty' after double block

Wednesday, 21 October 2020
Blake Shelton the reigning champion and the last original coach on the NBC singing competition, is clearly letting his seventh win get to his head.
 "The Voice" season premiere included Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton in their red chairs and virtual fans.

'The Voice' premiere: John Legend's campaign-style ad attacking Blake Shelton backfires badly

 "The Voice" is back. Season 19 of the NBC singing competition premiered Monday with returning coach Gwen Stefani. Here's what happened.
Gwen Stefani finds it cute that everyone thinks she and Blake Shelton are married

Gwen Stefani finds it cute that everyone thinks she and Blake Shelton are married

Gwen Stefani finds it "pretty cute" when people mistakenly refer to herself and Blake Shelton as a married couple.

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani's ACM Awards Duet

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani's ACM Awards Duet

(CNN) Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani had us all convinced that they were performing at the Bluebird Cafe during the ACM Awards on Wednesday night. The couple performed their duet "Happy Anywhere" and Shelton told fans that although they wished they could be in Nashville for the awards, they had to do their best from Los Angeles. "Gwen and I wish that we could be in Nashville tonight, but we couldn't. But through the magic of television, voila! There's no business like show business, ya'll!

Billboard Music Award 2020: Biggest moments, from Lizzo's speech to Garth Brooks' concert and BTS

 Here's what you missed from the Billboard Music Awards, which was partially live with Kelly Clarkson hosting from Dolby Theatre.
Kelly Clarkson on consulting child psychologists through divorce: 'We want to do it right'

 Kelly Clarkson is opening up about getting her family help from mental health professionals through her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.
Kelly Clarkson reportedly sued by former managers

Kelly Clarkson reportedly sued by former managers

Kelly Clarkson has reportedly been handed another legal woe amid her divorce battle - her former managers want to get paid.

'SNL' Recap: Issa Rae Hosts, Trump and Biden Town Halls Spoofed, Kanye West and NBC Get Shaded

'SNL' Recap: Issa Rae Hosts, Trump and Biden Town Halls Spoofed, Kanye West and NBC Get Shaded | THR News

'Saturday Night Live' kicked off this weekend's show, hosted by 'Insecure' star Issa Rae, by spoofing NBC's broadcast of President Donald Trump's town hall and throwing some shade at its network, saying NBC laid a quote "thirst trap" for Trump.

Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer says Trump incites 'domestic terrorism'

 Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said on Sunday (US time) that President Donald Trump is inciting "domestic terrorism" following "lock her up" chants at his..
Ahead of 3rd debate, Trump again goes after moderator. This time it's NBC's Kristen Welker he calls 'unfair.'

 Trump praised Welker in the past, complementing her in January for landing a gig on NBC's "Today" show. "They made a very wise decision," Trump said.
Credit: People
Credit: ETCanada
Credit: Bang Media

