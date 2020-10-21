|
The Countdown: AOC on Twitch, Lesley Stahl and Obama's inspiration
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
AOC slays imposters on Twitch to get out the vote and the scene in the most segregated US city.
Lesley Stahl American journalist
Trump Ends '60 Minutes' Interview After 45 minutes
President Trump's clash with Lesley Stahl escalates long campaign against reportersPresident Trump's abrupt ending of a '60 Minutes' interview and criticism of Lesley Stahl reflect escalating campaign against reporters, moderators.
USATODAY.com
Race for the White House: Trump abruptly ends 60 Minutes interview"You have to watch what we do to '60 Minutes.' You'll get such a kick out of it. You're going to get such a kick out of it. Lesley Stahl's not going to be..
New Zealand Herald
Trump ends ’60 Minutes’ interview, attacks Lesley Stahl on TwitterWhite House Trump ends ’60 Minutes’ interview, attacks Lesley Stahl on Twitter The president, reportedly frustrated by the line of questioning, said he was..
WorldNews
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez U.S. Representative from New York
Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar set a Twitch streaming record by playing 'Among Us' onlineRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez set streaming records on Twitch by playing "Among Us." For the uninitiated, here's what the game's about.
USATODAY.com
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Among Us game watched by 400,000More than 400,000 watch Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez play Among Us - one of the most-watched streams ever.
BBC News
AOC Starts Twitch Account to Play Among Us and ‘Get Out the Vote’
Twitch (service) Live-streaming video platform; Amazon subsidiary
AOC’s debut Twitch stream is one of the biggest everRepresentative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reacts to being chosen to be an impostor during her first live-streamed round of Among Us, moments after saying she hoped..
The Verge
Catch Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez live tonight on Twitch with HasanAbi and PokimanePhoto by Gotham/GC Images
A day after lighting up the internet by announcing she’d joined Twitch and was looking for streamers to play the breakout..
The Verge
Twitch streamers are getting DMCA takedown notices (again)Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Twitch’s music problem has flared up again, with the company sending DMCA warning notices en masse to its..
The Verge
Barack Obama 44th president of the United States
Joe Biden prepares for final debate as Obama hits the campaign trailDemocratic nominee Joe Biden has no public events scheduled Wednesday as he prepares for Thursday's second and final presidential debate. Meanwhile, former..
CBS News
Watch live: Obama holds first in-person campaign event in PhiladelphiaFormer President Obama is appearing at a drive-in rally in Philadelphia on Wednesday evening.
CBS News
Barack Obama to hold first in-person event for BidenFormer President Barack Obama is returning to Philadelphia on Wednesday for his first in-person 2020 campaign event for Joe Biden In 2016, the man known as one..
WorldNews
Fact check: Senate Republicans moving to confirm Trump's Supreme Court nominee but blocked Obama'sA claim addressing the double standard for consideration of the two presidents' Supreme Court nominees was correct on substance, off on timing.
USATODAY.com
