The Countdown: AOC on Twitch, Lesley Stahl and Obama's inspiration

Trump Ends '60 Minutes' Interview After 45 minutes



Donald Trump ended his interview for "60 Minutes" abruptly on Tuesday. He walked away after just 45 minutes of filming, according to CNN. Trump was supposed to return for a "walk and talk" with Vice President Mike Pence, but did not do so. The news broke shortly after Trump tweeted a video of '60 Minutes' host Lesley Stahl. In the photo, she was not wearing a mask inside the White House.

