NYT Report: Trump Tax Records Show He Tried to Land China Projects
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 () China is one of only three foreign nations — the others are Britain and Ireland — where Trump maintains a bank account, according to a Times analysis of the president’s tax records
According to Business Insider, on Thursday, President Donald Trump responded to a town hall question about a New York Times report which revealed that he only paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016..
A New York Times report into Donald Trump's tax records has revealed he paid just $750 in federal income tax in his first year as president. Trump, who in 2016 suggested reports of tax avoidance showed..