NYT Report: Trump Tax Records Show He Tried to Land China Projects

VOA News Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
China is one of only three foreign nations — the others are Britain and Ireland — where Trump maintains a bank account, according to a Times analysis of the president’s tax records
