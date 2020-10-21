Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
Video
Live TV
Movie Reviews
• Front Page News •
Latest
One News Page
>
Front Page News
>
FAO Expects to Control East Africa Locust Invasion by Year's End
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
FAO Expects to Control East Africa Locust Invasion by Year's End
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 (
11 hours ago
)
Plans are in store to have at least 10 spraying aircraft functional in Ethiopia by mid-November
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Joe Biden
Donald Trump
UEFA Champions League
Coronavirus disease 2019
The Wall Street Journal
Amy Coney Barrett
Sergio Agüero
Philadelphia
Barack Obama
Manchester City F.C.
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
COVID 19
OxyContin
Giuliani
Nigeria
Halloween
Hurricane
WORTH WATCHING
Obama: Trump can't even 'protect himself'
Obama slams Trump over 'secret' Chinese bank account
Klopp and Wijnaldum upset wtih nature of Van Dijk's injury
Quibi Considers Shutting Down