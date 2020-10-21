Nigeria security forces ‘kill several people after opening fire on protesters’ Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Nigerian security forces have reportedly opened fire on people taking part in protests against police brutality. Thousands have demonstrated every day for nearly two weeks against a Nigerian security forces have reportedly opened fire on people taking part in protests against police brutality. Thousands have demonstrated every day for nearly two weeks against a police unit , the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), that rights groups have for years accused of extortion, harassment, torture and murders. The governor of the country’s biggest city Lagos , Babajide Sanwo-Olu, imposed a 24-hour curfew in a bid to quell mounting unrest. He said 30 people were hurt in the shooting, in the Lekki district of the commercial capital... 👓 View full article

