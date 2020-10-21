|
Nigeria security forces ‘kill several people after opening fire on protesters’
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Nigerian security forces have reportedly opened fire on people taking part in protests against police brutality. Thousands have demonstrated every day for nearly two weeks against a police unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), that rights groups have for years accused of extortion, harassment, torture and murders. The governor of the country’s biggest city Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, imposed a 24-hour curfew in a bid to quell mounting unrest. He said 30 people were hurt in the shooting, in the Lekki district of the commercial capital...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Nigeria Federal republic in West Africa
Nigerian protesters march on Downing Street
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:29Published
Protests continue in Lagos, Nigeria, over alleged police brutality
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Truths, half-truths, and misinformation, as Nigeria protests turn bloody
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 04:32Published
Beyonce 'heartbroken' as violence breaks out amid Nigerian anti-police brutality protests
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
Babajide Sanwo-Olu Nigerian politician
Lagos governor appeals for calm after Lekki shooting
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:43Published
Special Anti-Robbery Squad Former Nigerian police unit
End Sars protests: Osun governor escapes 'assassination attempt'The governor had joined the anti-police brutality protesters when a group of people opened fire.
BBC News
End Sars: Hated Nigerian police unit founder 'feels guilty'The Sars police unit is accused of widespread abuses, leading to 10 days of nationwide protests.
BBC News
Lagos Metropolis in Nigeria
Nigeria Sars protest: Unrest in Lagos after shootingWitnesses say soldiers opened fire on demonstrators in Nigeria's biggest city on Tuesday.
BBC News
Nigeria Sars protests: Nigerian horror over shootings in LagosAnger and shock after men in camouflage open fire on those protesting at Lagos' Lekki toll gate.
BBC News
Shots fired In Lagos during protests against police brutality
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
Lekki City in Lagos State, Nigeria
Nigerian soldiers fire at protesters -witnesses
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:42Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this