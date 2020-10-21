Global  
 

Nigeria security forces ‘kill several people after opening fire on protesters’

WorldNews Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Nigeria security forces ‘kill several people after opening fire on protesters’Nigerian security forces have reportedly opened fire on people taking part in protests against police brutality. Thousands have demonstrated every day for nearly two weeks against a police unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), that rights groups have for years accused of extortion, harassment, torture and murders. The governor of the country’s biggest city Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, imposed a 24-hour curfew in a bid to quell mounting unrest. He said 30 people were hurt in the shooting, in the Lekki district of the commercial capital...
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Soldiers open fire on protesters in Nigeria’s Lagos: Witnesses

Soldiers open fire on protesters in Nigeria’s Lagos: Witnesses 02:48

 Footage posted on social media shows several hundred people demonstrating, in defiance of a curfew imposed hours earlier by authorities.

