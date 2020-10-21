Global  
 

Senate Democrats will boycott Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearing vote as GOP vows to move forward

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Senate Democrats say they will boycott a committee hearing Thursday where Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination is set to move forward.
News video: Lindsey Graham May Have Wanted To Phone His Re-Election In. Jamie Harrison Won't Let Him.

Lindsey Graham May Have Wanted To Phone His Re-Election In. Jamie Harrison Won't Let Him. 00:41

 South Carolina is a longtime bastion of Southern conservatism. And if former state Democratic Party chairman Jamie Harrison beats three-term GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham, it would be a jolt to Democrats across the country. According to Business Insider, the Senate race has become part of the expanded...

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Senate vote on Supreme Court nominee would toss a can of gasoline into heated election

 Our View: Rush to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett by Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell betrays voters casting their verdict.
USATODAY.com

Barrett was trustee at school with anti-gay policy

 Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett served for nearly three years on the board of private Christian schools that attendees say discriminated against LGBTQ..
USATODAY.com

Amy Coney Barrett: Full Senate to vote on Trump's Supreme Court nominee on Monday

 The full Senate is planning to vote on Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation to the Supreme Court on Monday.
USATODAY.com

USA TODAY/Suffolk Poll: Joe Biden leading Donald Trump by 7 points in pivotal Pennsylvania

 A majority of likely Pennsylvania voters also said they do not support adding justices to the Supreme Court.
USATODAY.com

Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney Barrett United States federal judge

AP Top Stories Oct. 21 P

 Here are the top stories for Wednesday, Oct 21st: Trump and Biden campaigns make October sprint; Justice Dept. announces Purdue Pharma settlement; Barrett visits..
USATODAY.com

Judge Barrett at Capitol, meets with GOP senators

 U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett is on Capitol Hill Wednesday meeting with Republican Senators as the Senate Judiciary Committee is..
USATODAY.com

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

House GOP write letter to Amtrak CEO questioning Joe Biden's campaign train tour

 House Republicans said they will push an inquiry into Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's use of an Amtrak charter train to campaign.
USATODAY.com

Senate Republicans prepare for possible "post-Trump world"

 "I don't think you can find a Republican in Washington who thinks President Trump is going to win reelection," said one strategist.
CBS News

Senate Democrats block slimmed-down GOP coronavirus bill

 Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are continuing negotiations over a larger package.
CBS News

