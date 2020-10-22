Global  
 

Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen to leave Haas after 2020 season

BBC News Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen will both leave Haas at the end of the 2020 season.
