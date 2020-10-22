|
Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen to leave Haas after 2020 season
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen will both leave Haas at the end of the 2020 season.
