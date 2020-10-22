Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen to leave Haas after 2020 season

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Schumacher Jr linked to 2021 Haas F1 drive Haas F1 American squad will have a fresh line-up in 2012, with Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen both leaving The Haas Formula 1 team will have an...

Autocar 27 minutes ago Also reported by • Autosport

Grosjean points will not influence Haas' 2021 decision Oct.13 - Haas will not let a single good performance influence its driver decision for 2021, according to team boss Gunther Steiner. At the Nurburgring, it began...

F1-Fansite 1 week ago



Grosjean exit at Haas is confirmed Oct.22 - Formula1.com and French media are confirming reports that Romain Grosjean will leave Haas at the end of the 2020 season. Citing 'a number of sources',...

F1-Fansite 2 hours ago





Tweets about this