Vatican, China extend bishop agreement over US opposition

WorldNews Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Vatican, China extend bishop agreement over US oppositionVATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican and China extended a controversial accord on bishop nominations Thursday over strong opposition from the White House and conservative Catholics. The Holy See and Beijing government jointly announced a two-year extension to the 2018 agreement, which expired Thursday. The Vatican defended the extension by saying the agreement was purely ecclesiastic and...
China and Vatican extend deal on bishops

 A secretive 2018 agreement between Beijing and the Vatican was renewed yesterday, despite strident US condemnation and warnings from underground Chinese priests..
WorldNews

Police passed information about claims of a Vatican rival trying to influence George Pell's trial

 Italian media has reported claims Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu - considered a rival of Pell - is suspected of transferring $1.14 million to a bank account in..
SBS
Italy loses quarantine exemption status [Video]

Italy loses quarantine exemption status

Italy, San Marino and Vatican City State have lost their exemptions from theUK’s quarantine requirements for international arrivals, the Department forTransport has announced.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Pope replaces saint-making chief as corruption scandal grows

 Pope Francis named a new head for the Vatican’s saint-making office Thursday to replace the once-powerful cardinal at the center of a growing corruption..
WorldNews

Dozens gather in Prague for outdoor Catholic mass amid COVID-19 restrictions [Video]

Dozens gather in Prague for outdoor Catholic mass amid COVID-19 restrictions

Dozens of people gathered in Prague's Old Town Square on Sunday for an outdoor Catholic mass, due to coronavirus rules limiting numbers allowed inside.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

7 of our top opinion columns this week: ICYMI

 From Amy Coney Barrett's large, Catholic family to Donald Trump's ban on diversity training, here are some of our top columns you may have missed.
USATODAY.com

Like Amy Coney Barrett, I'm a professional woman criticized for my big, Catholic family.

 Our culture tells women and girls, from a very young age, that patriarchal religion and fertility will only hold them back in life.
USATODAY.com

Two priests accused in Vatican's first sexual abuse trial

 The trial is symbolic as the city state is home to the spiritual leadership of the Catholic Church.
BBC News

Donald Trump in profile [Video]

Donald Trump in profile

Donald Trump is fighting his second presidential race in an America much-changed since 2016. Four years ago, most observers thought The Apprentice starand billionaire tycoon had little chance of moving into the White House, butthe 74-year-old’s biggest challenge in the re-election campaign could be thecountry’s fight against coronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published
Trump posts raw footage of '60 Minutes' interview [Video]

Trump posts raw footage of '60 Minutes' interview

[NFA] The White House on Thursday released raw footage from an interview that U.S. President Donald Trump did with "60 Minutes" reporter Lesley Stahl, breaking an agreement to keep material from the highly-anticipated clash private until an edited version could air this weekend. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:24Published

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on "The Takeout" — 9/18/2020

 Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders joins Major to talk about her path that led to the White House. She also discusses her new book,..
CBS News

Twitter and White House deny claims that researcher hacked Trump’s account

 Photo by Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

A security researcher claims he hacked President Donald Trump’s Twitter account earlier this month,..
The Verge

Trump violates agreement and releases "60 Minutes" interview

 The full exchange, which runs approximately 37 minutes, was taped Tuesday at the White House.
CBS News

Beijing promises response to ‘political oppression’ after US designates six Chinese media outlets as foreign missions

 Beijing has said that it will take appropriate action in retaliation against Washington’s decision to force several Chinese news organizations to register as..
WorldNews

China threatens retaliation over US arms sale to Taiwan

 China is threatening to retaliate against the U.S. after the Trump administration approved a $1.8 billion arms sale to Taiwan, the autonomous island that Beijing..
WorldNews

US approves sale of weapons systems totaling $1.8 billion to Taiwan

 Shares The US government said Wednesday it approved the sale of three weapons packages to Taiwan for a total of $1.8 billion, a move that could add further..
WorldNews

Pope visibly happy to resume public audiences [Video]

Pope visibly happy to resume public audiences

Pope Francis held his first weekly general audience with a live crowd in six months on Wednesday as the Holy See slowly lift restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:01Published

Pompeo meets Vatican officials amid tension over China [Video]

Pompeo meets Vatican officials amid tension over China

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday met Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin as tensions flare with the Vatican over China.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:51Published
Vatican denies Pompeo audience with Pope [Video]

Vatican denies Pompeo audience with Pope

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slammed what he called China's "repressive" regime on Wednesday, as Vatican officials accuse him of trying to drag the Catholic Church into the U.S. presidential..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:36Published
Amid protests, Argentina postpones mega trade deal with China to produce pig [Video]

Amid protests, Argentina postpones mega trade deal with China to produce pig

The Argentine Foreign Ministry led by Felipe Solá reported from his Twitter account that the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with China that was scheduled to be signed today is postponed..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:45Published

