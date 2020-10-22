|
Vatican, China extend bishop agreement over US opposition
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican and China extended a controversial accord on bishop nominations Thursday over strong opposition from the White House and conservative Catholics. The Holy See and Beijing government jointly announced a two-year extension to the 2018 agreement, which expired Thursday. The Vatican defended the extension by saying the agreement was purely ecclesiastic and...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Vatican City Independent papal state in the city of Rome
China and Vatican extend deal on bishopsA secretive 2018 agreement between Beijing and the Vatican was renewed yesterday, despite strident US condemnation and warnings from underground Chinese priests..
WorldNews
Police passed information about claims of a Vatican rival trying to influence George Pell's trialItalian media has reported claims Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu - considered a rival of Pell - is suspected of transferring $1.14 million to a bank account in..
SBS
Italy loses quarantine exemption status
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published
Pope replaces saint-making chief as corruption scandal growsPope Francis named a new head for the Vatican’s saint-making office Thursday to replace the once-powerful cardinal at the center of a growing corruption..
WorldNews
Catholic Church Largest Christian church, led by the Pope
Dozens gather in Prague for outdoor Catholic mass amid COVID-19 restrictions
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
7 of our top opinion columns this week: ICYMIFrom Amy Coney Barrett's large, Catholic family to Donald Trump's ban on diversity training, here are some of our top columns you may have missed.
USATODAY.com
Like Amy Coney Barrett, I'm a professional woman criticized for my big, Catholic family.Our culture tells women and girls, from a very young age, that patriarchal religion and fertility will only hold them back in life.
USATODAY.com
Two priests accused in Vatican's first sexual abuse trialThe trial is symbolic as the city state is home to the spiritual leadership of the Catholic Church.
BBC News
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
Donald Trump in profile
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published
Trump posts raw footage of '60 Minutes' interview
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:24Published
Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on "The Takeout" — 9/18/2020Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders joins Major to talk about her path that led to the White House. She also discusses her new book,..
CBS News
Twitter and White House deny claims that researcher hacked Trump’s accountPhoto by Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images
A security researcher claims he hacked President Donald Trump’s Twitter account earlier this month,..
The Verge
Trump violates agreement and releases "60 Minutes" interviewThe full exchange, which runs approximately 37 minutes, was taped Tuesday at the White House.
CBS News
Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China
Beijing promises response to ‘political oppression’ after US designates six Chinese media outlets as foreign missionsBeijing has said that it will take appropriate action in retaliation against Washington’s decision to force several Chinese news organizations to register as..
WorldNews
China threatens retaliation over US arms sale to TaiwanChina is threatening to retaliate against the U.S. after the Trump administration approved a $1.8 billion arms sale to Taiwan, the autonomous island that Beijing..
WorldNews
US approves sale of weapons systems totaling $1.8 billion to TaiwanShares The US government said Wednesday it approved the sale of three weapons packages to Taiwan for a total of $1.8 billion, a move that could add further..
WorldNews
Holy See Episcopal jurisdiction of the Catholic Church in Rome, Italy
Pope visibly happy to resume public audiences
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:01Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this