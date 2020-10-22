Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump invites Tony Bobulinski, Hunter Biden's former business partner, as debate guest

USATODAY.com Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
President Donald Trump is again taking a page from his 2016 playbook by inviting a guest to highlight his latest attack on Joe Biden and his son's business dealings.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: What Biden Plans On Telling Trump If He Brings Up Hunter At the Debate

What Biden Plans On Telling Trump If He Brings Up Hunter At the Debate 01:19

 While Hunter Biden is not an official topic for the second presidential debate, Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden knows there’s a possibility that his opponent, president Trump, may bring him up. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Presidential debate live updates: There will be no plexiglass to separate Trump, Biden tonight

 On Thursday morning, Plexiglass barriers were seen between the podiums.
USATODAY.com

Here's Where Biden and Trump Stand on the Issues

 President Trump and Joe Biden will have their last major opportunity on Thursday to promote their record and criticize their opponent as they address questions..
NYTimes.com
Donald Trump in profile [Video]

Donald Trump in profile

Donald Trump is fighting his second presidential race in an America much-changed since 2016. Four years ago, most observers thought The Apprentice starand billionaire tycoon had little chance of moving into the White House, butthe 74-year-old’s biggest challenge in the re-election campaign could be thecountry’s fight against coronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

US Election 2020: Final presidential debate - Donald Trump v Joe Biden

 Let's get ready to rumble. United States President Donald Trump is set to take on Democratic challenger Joe Biden this afternoon in the second and final..
New Zealand Herald

Hunter Biden Hunter Biden Son of former Vice President of the United States Joe Biden

Real men embrace their sons and fathers, just like Joe and Hunter Biden in that photo

 A father holding and kissing his adult son after standing by him during many struggles is somehow inappropriate? That's a child's view of masculinity.
USATODAY.com

Senate committee approves subpoenas for Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey

 Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Senate Judiciary Committee approved subpoenas on Thursday to force Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO..
The Verge

Senate Judiciary Committee authorizes subpoenas for Twitter's Jack Dorsey and Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg over Hunter Biden stories

 Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said he hoped it would give the panel "leverage" to secure testimony from the CEOs.
USATODAY.com
Who Is Hunter Biden? [Video]

Who Is Hunter Biden?

Hunter Biden is the son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Hunter is currently at the center of a New York post article based on purported juicy emails and photos. The photos were found on a laptop sent to the outlet by Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney. Hunter Biden was previously mentioned by Trump in the first presidential debate. Hunter's under scrutiny for his business dealings. He worked with the Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Joe Biden in profile [Video]

Joe Biden in profile

A look at the life and campaign of US presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

Related videos from verified sources

Keller @ Large: Biden-Trump Debate Preview [Video]

Keller @ Large: Biden-Trump Debate Preview

President Trump and former Vice President Biden will meet in their final debate before Election Day. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller has a preview.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:00Published
Campaign 2020: Trump, Biden Set For Final Presidential Debate With 12 Days Until Election Day [Video]

Campaign 2020: Trump, Biden Set For Final Presidential Debate With 12 Days Until Election Day

Tonight might be the last best opportunity for the president to make his closing argument to the American people. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:22Published
President Trump, Joe Biden Gearing Up For Final Presidential Debate Before Election [Video]

President Trump, Joe Biden Gearing Up For Final Presidential Debate Before Election

CBS4's Skyler Henry previews debate night.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:29Published

Related news from verified sources

Debate Moderator Welker Under Pressure to Address Hunter Biden Emails

 Political and media pundits say NBC News correspondent Kristen Welker should address the Hunter Biden email saga head-on during Thursday's presidential debate,...
Newsmax Also reported by •NewsyFOXNews.com

Drudge Goes All in for Biden? Highlights Biden’s ‘Softer Side,’ No Mention of Hunter

Drudge Goes All in for Biden? Highlights Biden’s ‘Softer Side,’ No Mention of Hunter The Drudge Report went all-in for Joe Biden, featuring a slew of headlines favorable to him, without a single reference to Hunter Biden.
Mediaite

Bombshell statement: Biden insider claims he was 'recipient of the email', says he witnessed Joe, Hunter discussing deals

 (Natural News) A whistleblower CEO and Biden insider, Tony Bobulinski, released a public statement on Wednesday evening backing up the reporting of the New York...
NaturalNews.com Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Tweets about this

csirigiano

charlie sirigiano RT @davidwebbshow: >@RudyGiuliani Turns Over Alleged Photos Of Underage Girls From Hunter's Hard Drive To Delaware Police | Zero Hedge http… 10 minutes ago

DailyRahnuma

The Rahnuma Daily Rudy Giuliani turns over alleged Hunter Biden laptop to authorities in Delaware - https://t.co/HZc5MgGkqf https://t.co/f1VcpgnOnx 16 minutes ago

NeelimaBaldwin

Neelima Baldwin RT @DaltonReport: In a text, Hunter Biden allegedly says to his sister-in-law (also his lover) that he face-timed a girl, 14, while naked… 2 hours ago

Delgadoes4

delGODoes 𝒢𝒪𝒟 𝒻𝒾𝓇𝓈𝓉 Rudy Giuliani Turns Over Alleged Photos Of Underage Girls From Hunter's Hard Drive To Delaware Police | Zero Hedge https://t.co/NIucQvHthY 3 hours ago

Formulaf233

CupOcovfefe @Tom_Winter Are you an idiot, took me 23 seconds on google Rudy Giuliani turns over alleged Hunter Biden laptop to… https://t.co/WHURAdQeUi 3 hours ago

EileenColts

Eileen Colts Rudy Giuliani turns over to police Hunter Biden's laptop for sexual images of underage girls that the FBI has been… https://t.co/IbDtItcICV 3 hours ago

natureboy7777

An Actual American Rudy Giuliani Turns Over Alleged Photos Of Underage Girls From Hunter's Hard Drive To Delaware Police | Zero Hedge https://t.co/spgNoBCTT3 3 hours ago