Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US and North Korea: Trump and Biden clash over Kim Jong-un relationship

BBC News Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Biden accuses Trump of "legitimising" North Korea as Trump describes his relationship with Kim Jong-un.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: President Trump motorcade arrives in Nashville ahead of final debate

President Trump motorcade arrives in Nashville ahead of final debate 01:08

 President Donald Trump touched down at Nashville International Airport ahead of the final debate with Joe Biden on October 22. His motorcade drove through the city of Nashville.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

US election: Donald Trump, Joe Biden's final debate marked by clashes, but less chaos

 After the first US presidential debate was panned so widely that organisers introduced a mute button, today's second and final debate between President Donald..
New Zealand Herald

Trump dials it back, Biden defends son Hunter: Takeaways from the final presidential debate

 After a first debate that descended into chaos, the final debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden was less confrontational and more civilized.
USATODAY.com
'I'm the least racist person in this room': Trump [Video]

'I'm the least racist person in this room': Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump, pressed on the issue of Black Lives Matter at the final presidential debate Thursday said, "I'm the least racist person in this room." Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden blasted that as empty rhetoric, adding, "This guy has a dog whistle about as big as a foghorn."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:04Published

Why Democrats think they have a chance at turning Texas blue

 New polling from Quinnipiac University estimates President Trump and Joe Biden are tied in Texas at 47% each. It comes as Democrats in the state express optimism..
CBS News

Kim Jong-un Kim Jong-un Current supreme leader of North Korea

Growing North Korean nuclear threat awaits US election winner

 "Where's the war?" That's how President Donald Trump defends his North Korea policy at campaign rallies even though he's joined the list of US presidents unable..
New Zealand Herald

Growing NKorean nuclear threat awaits US election winner

 “Where’s the war?” That’s how President Donald Trump defends his North Korea policy at campaign rallies even though he’s joined the list of U.S...
WorldNews

North Korea's Kim Jong Un visits sites for rebuilding towns hit by typhoons, fl...

 During his visit, Kim Jong Un...
WorldNews
Kim Jong-un tears up during massive military parade [Video]

Kim Jong-un tears up during massive military parade

[11:05] Dessent-Jackson, Louee North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appeared emotional while speaking at a massive military parade in Pyongyang early on Saturday, marking the 75th anniversary of the Workers’ Party, the country's ruling party. Before shedding a few tears, he thanked volunteers who responded to the recent flooding in the country. Tens of thousands of spectators loudly welcomed the leader as he appeared from a building as the clock struck midnight. It’s unusual for North Korea to hold a military parade in the middle of the night, although such conditions may provide benefits in protecting sensitive information about weapons that were rolled out. This week’s festivities are designed as a major event to glorify Kim Jong-un’s achievements as leader of North Korea. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:36Published

North Korea North Korea Country in East Asia

Kiwi man raided by police over North Korean PPE donation says it was 'like a sick joke'

 An Auckland man who was raided by police for donating personal protective equipment (PPE) to North Korea has described it as “a sick joke”. Peter Wilson, an..
WorldNews

North Korea detainees subjected to ritual torture and sexual assault – rights group

 Suspects in North Korea are subjected to ritual torture, humiliation and sexual assault by a criminal justice system that considers them “less than an..
WorldNews

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Biden proposes "Bidencare" plan that includes public option

 Biden said during Thursday's debate that he would push for a version of Obamacare that includes a public option.
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Trump posts raw footage of '60 Minutes' interview [Video]

Trump posts raw footage of '60 Minutes' interview

[NFA] The White House on Thursday released raw footage from an interview that U.S. President Donald Trump did with "60 Minutes" reporter Lesley Stahl, breaking an agreement to keep material from the..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:24Published
Trump: Never Trumpers are stupid, dumb people [Video]

Trump: Never Trumpers are stupid, dumb people

President Donald Trump pitched himself as a lonely warrior against theDemocrats during a campaign rally Wednesday in North Carolina. "We're standingsort of alone against all of these people," Trump..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published
Biden To Trump: ‘Promise’ You’ll Leave The Country? [Video]

Biden To Trump: ‘Promise’ You’ll Leave The Country?

President Donald Trump has begun vowing never to return to certain states if he loses the election. After he floated leaving the country altogether, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden replied,..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump, Biden clash over Hunter Biden business questions at final presidential debate

 President Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden clashed over alleged foreign financial entanglements in the final presidential debate on...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Business InsiderNewsmaxZee NewsUSATODAY.comKhaleej Times

In Calmer Debate, Biden and Trump Differ Sharply on Virus, Immigration and Climate

 In a more restrained appearance, President Trump told Joseph R. Biden Jr., ‘You didn’t get it done’ in Washington. Mr. Biden accused the president of...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Upworthy

Biden slams Trump friendship with 'thug' Kim

 In a sharp clash in their final presidential debate, Biden attacked Trump's insistence that he has avoided war through his summits with Kim Jong Un. "He's talked...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •CBS NewsUpworthy

Tweets about this