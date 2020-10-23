CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians best XI - CSK vs MI LIVE at 7:30 PM
Friday, 23 October 2020 () CSK vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction - Check My IPL Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's IPL match, Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Player List, IPL 13 CSK vs MI Dream11 Team Player List, CSK Dream11 Team Player List, MI Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips and Chennai Super Kings...
Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming said that there is lesser chance for CSK to qualify for the playoffs. CSK is now languishing at the bottom of the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table..
Rajasthan Royals Skipper Steve Smith praised Jos Buttler's batting and said that the main aim was to keep him on the strike. Smith said, "The wicket was a bit stoppy, so we were trying to get ourselves..