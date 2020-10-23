Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Netflix Weekend Watch: 'Over the Moon' and other self-discovery shows you can binge on

WorldNews Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Netflix Weekend Watch: 'Over the Moon' and other self-discovery shows you can binge onMoving on is not always easy especially when it feels like you’re giving up on someone you love. However, it is a must and sometimes the best. Life can surprise you in the most unexpected ways if you just give it a chance. In Netflix’s 'Over The Moon', Fei Fei embarks upon an exhilarating musical adventure about moving forward, embracing the unexpected, and the power of imagination. She finds a way forward in the quest...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Over the Moon cast say the film is 'life changing'

Over the Moon cast say the film is 'life changing' 03:00

 Sandra Oh has said it felt “very important” to be a part of the latescreenwriter Audrey Wells’ on-screen legacy. The Killing Eve star, 49, voicesa character in Over The Moon, a Netflix musical written by Wells, who died ofcancer in October 2018. The feature follows a girl named Fei Fei who...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Netflix Netflix American media service company

Emily in Paris: Netflix hit's creator Darren Star 'not sorry' for 'clichés'

 Darren Star says he intended the critically lambasted show to be "a love letter" to the French city.
BBC News

The Trial of the Chicago 7 doesn’t know who its villain is

 Niko Tavernise/NETFLIX © 2020

The Trial of the Chicago 7 really shouldn’t be so fun to watch. The film, which premiered on Netflix last weekend,..
The Verge

Sony confirms Disney Plus, Netflix, and Twitch will be on the PS5 at launch

 Image: Sony

If you are planning to use your PlayStation 5 for more than just gaming — whether that’s to stream movies and TV shows on Netflix or..
The Verge

Related videos from verified sources

'Over The Moon' Cast On Bringing Asian Representation To Animation [Video]

'Over The Moon' Cast On Bringing Asian Representation To Animation

Netflix's new animated adventure film "Over the Moon" is a modern spin of a classic Chinese myth about a girl who flies to the moon in hopes of changing her life. While speaking with ET Canada's Morgan..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:55Published
'Over The Moon': Featurette – Lantern Installation [Video]

'Over The Moon': Featurette – Lantern Installation

Over The Moon: Featurette – Lantern Installation - Over the Moon star Cathy Ang reveals sneak peak of lantern installations which will illuminate London and Birmingham Chinatowns from this week until..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
We Challenged Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo, and Ashley Park to a Game of Emily in Paris Pictionary [Video]

We Challenged Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo, and Ashley Park to a Game of Emily in Paris Pictionary

Netflix's latest series, Emily in Paris, will have you obsessing over the iconic fashion, wishing you were eating croissants and baguettes underneath the Eiffel Tower, and inspire you to practice your..

Credit: POPSUGAR     Duration: 04:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Netflix's 'The Queen's Gambit' is a glossy feminist romp through competitive chess culture

 There is nothing I hate more than a slow-moving show. I like series that are easy to follow and quick to engage — and I don't have the attention span for...
Mashable

Netflix Weekend Watch: 'Over the Moon' and other self-discovery shows you can binge on

 In Netflix's 'Over The Moon', Fei Fei embarks upon an exhilarating musical adventure about moving forward, embracing the unexpected, and the power of...
DNA Also reported by •Hindu

Netflix Q3 Earnings Preview: Will Pandemic Continue to Drive Growth?

Netflix Q3 Earnings Preview: Will Pandemic Continue to Drive Growth? Netflix has seen skyrocketing success in 2020, and the streaming heavyweight is looking to keep it going next week, when it kicks off tech earnings season with...
The Wrap Also reported by •SeattlePI.com

Tweets about this