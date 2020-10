Half million COVID-19 deaths possible by February -study



[NFA] The COVID-19 death toll could reach a half million in the United States by February unless nearly all Americans wear face masks, researchers with the University of Washington's Institute for.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:52 Published 13 hours ago

Ask Dr. Nandi: COVID-19 numbers on the rise as Remdesivir is approved as COVID-19 treatment



The number of COVID-19 cases is hitting a near-record high, with the Midwest hit especially hard. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:44 Published 13 hours ago