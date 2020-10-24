US election 2020: President Trump casts his vote

Donald Trump pitches ‘back to normal’ as Joe Biden warns of tough days



President Donald Trump has dangled a promise to get a weary nation “back tonormal” as he looked to campaign past the political damage of the devastatingcoronavirus pandemic. It was a rose-tinted pitch in sharp contrast toDemocratic rival Joe Biden, who pledged to level with America about the toughdays still ahead after Tuesday’s election.

