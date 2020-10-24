Global  
 

US election 2020: President Trump casts his vote

BBC News Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
President Donald Trump votes early in the US election, while on a campaign visit in Florida.
Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News
 President Trump to try to win over Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District days before election

