Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jerry Jeff Walker, known for writing 'Mr. Bojangles,' dies at 78

USATODAY.com Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Jerry Jeff Walker had been in ill health for several years and nearly died from throat cancer in 2017.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jerry Jeff Walker Jerry Jeff Walker American singer

'Mr. Bojangles' Songwriter Jerry Jeff Walker Dead At 78

 Legendary country singer/songwriter Jerry Jeff Walker, famous for writing one of the most iconic country/folk/pop songs ever has died. Jerry had a storied..
TMZ.com

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Jerry Jeff Walker, Country Singer Who Wrote ‘Mr. Bojangles,’ Dies at 78

 Jerry Jeff Walker, the country singer-songwriter best known for the late-'60s hit "Mr. Bojangles," died Friday at age 78.
Upworthy Also reported by •TMZ.com

Tweets about this