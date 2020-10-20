Global  
 

Top Aide to US Vice President Pence Tests Positive for Coronavirus

VOA News Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Pence, wife test negative
Pence Chief Of Staff Tests Positive For The Coronavirus

 Marc Short, the top aide to Vice President Pence, entered quarantine after testing positive on Saturday, Pence's office said. Pence, who tested negative, will...
NPR

Pence to Keep Up Travel Despite Contact with Infected Aide

 Vice President Mike Pence plans to maintain an aggressive campaign schedule this week despite his exposure to a top aide who tested positive for the coronavirus,...
Newsmax Also reported by •Upworthy

US Vice President Mike Pence to continue campaigning after his top aide tests positive for coronavirus

 Mr Pence will maintain his current schedule in consultation with White House doctors, a spokesman said.
SBS


