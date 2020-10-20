Top Aide to US Vice President Pence Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Pence's Top Aide Tests Positive For COVID, Days Before Scheduled Minnesota Visit
Pence spokesman Devin O’Malley says Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, both tested negative for the virus on Saturday and remain in good health (0:31). WCCO 4 News At 10 - October 24, 2020
Vice President Mike Pence speaks in Cincinnati
Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks on coronavirus, the economy, jobs and foreign policy at a campaign stop at Lunken Field, Oct. 21, 2020.
