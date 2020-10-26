|
Jared Kushner criticized after saying Black Americans need to 'want to be successful'
Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
White House adviser Jared Kushner is criticized after saying President Donald Trump can't help Black Americans if they don't want to succeed.
Jared Kushner says Black Americans must "want to be successful"Kushner said President Trump's polices can help Black people "break out of the problems that they're complaining about."
Jared Kushner Says Black People Have to Want the Success President Trump is OfferingPresident Trump's setting up the Black community for success, but they've gotta pull themselves up by the bootstraps ... that's basically what Jared Kushner's..
