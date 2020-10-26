Global  
 

Jared Kushner criticized after saying Black Americans need to 'want to be successful'

USATODAY.com Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
White House adviser Jared Kushner is criticized after saying President Donald Trump can't help Black Americans if they don't want to succeed.
