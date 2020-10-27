Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Southern California wildfires prompt evacuation of thousands of homes

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
The Silverado Fire and Blue Ride Fire in Southern California burns over 8,000 acres and forces thousands to evacuate their homes.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today News (International) - Published
News video: Southern California wildfires prompt evacuation of thousands of homes

Southern California wildfires prompt evacuation of thousands of homes 00:49

 The Silverado Fire and Blue Ride Fire in Southern California burns over 8,000 acres and forces thousands to evacuate their homes.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Southern California Southern California Place in California, United States

Southern California blaze threatens homes

 A fast-moving wildfire forced evacuation orders for 70,000 people and seriously injured two firefighters in Southern California on Monday as officials issued..
USATODAY.com

Southern California wildfire forces 60,000 to evacuate

 Tens of thousands of people have been forced from their homes in Orange County as the Silverado Fire becomes the latest wildfire to ravage Southern California...
CBS News

60,000 in Southern California to evacuate after blaze grows

 A fast-moving wildfire forced evacuation orders for 60,000 people in Southern California today as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to..
New Zealand Herald

Crews battle fast moving Southern Calif. blaze

 A fast-moving wildfire forced evacuation orders for 60,000 people in Southern California on Monday as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to..
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Two firefighters critically injured as 7,200-acre blaze forces thousands to evacuate Southern California [Video]

Two firefighters critically injured as 7,200-acre blaze forces thousands to evacuate Southern California

A brush fire that exploded in Orange County Monday amid peak fire conditions left two firefighters critically injured while thousands evacuated the Irvine area.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 03:11Published
Intense footage shows Silverado Fire raging near homes in Irvine, California [Video]

Intense footage shows Silverado Fire raging near homes in Irvine, California

Laura Kondourajian of KCRW captures this intense footage shows Silverado Fire raging near homes in Irvine, California on October 26.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:12Published
Silverado fire breaks out in Southern California, prompting evacuations [Video]

Silverado fire breaks out in Southern California, prompting evacuations

A wildfire erupted in Santiago Canyon, east of Irvine in Southern California, on Monday morning (October 26).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Southern California wildfires prompt evacuation of thousands of homes

 The Silverado Fire and Blue Ride Fire in Southern California burns over 8,000 acres and forces thousands to evacuate their homes.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Terra DailyFOXNews.com

Seven fishermen missing as Typhoon Molave drenches Philippines

Seven fishermen missing as Typhoon Molave drenches Philippines Pola, Philippines (AFP) Oct 26, 2020 Searches were under way Monday for seven fishermen in the Philippines as a typhoon swept across the archipelago, flooding...
Terra Daily

Phunware wins multiyear contract for its Smart Workplace mobile app portfolio with Norfolk Southern

 Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN), a fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile, announced Monday that it has won a multiyear contract to deploy its...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this