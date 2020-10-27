|
Southern California wildfires prompt evacuation of thousands of homes
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
The Silverado Fire and Blue Ride Fire in Southern California burns over 8,000 acres and forces thousands to evacuate their homes.
Southern California Place in California, United States
Southern California blaze threatens homesA fast-moving wildfire forced evacuation orders for 70,000 people and seriously injured two firefighters in Southern California on Monday as officials issued..
USATODAY.com
Southern California wildfire forces 60,000 to evacuateTens of thousands of people have been forced from their homes in Orange County as the Silverado Fire becomes the latest wildfire to ravage Southern California...
CBS News
60,000 in Southern California to evacuate after blaze growsA fast-moving wildfire forced evacuation orders for 60,000 people in Southern California today as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to..
New Zealand Herald
Crews battle fast moving Southern Calif. blazeA fast-moving wildfire forced evacuation orders for 60,000 people in Southern California on Monday as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to..
USATODAY.com
