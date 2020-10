You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources FLOTUS Promised America A Rose Garden. Now It's Closed.



In late August, US First Lady Melania Trump held a private party to show off the revamped White House Rose Garden. The renovation included updates to plants, trees, grass and florals, as well as the.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:40 Published on September 8, 2020

Related news from verified sources New photo reignites wild Melania Trump body double rumours The wild "Fake Melania" online conspiracy theory has reared its head once more, with one recent photograph leaving many convinced a lookalike body double was...

New Zealand Herald 2 days ago





Tweets about this