Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New photo reignites wild Melania Trump body double rumours

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
New photo reignites wild Melania Trump body double rumoursThe wild "Fake Melania" online conspiracy theory has reared its head once more, with one recent photograph leaving many convinced a lookalike body double was standing in for the US First Lady.The photograph, taken on October 22,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Melania Trump Melania Trump First Lady of the United States

'I Voted for a Guy Named Trump' President Says in Florida Where Polling is Divided

 President Donald Trump has cast his ballot in the 2020 presidential election. The president voted at an early voting location in West Palm Beach, Florida on..
WorldNews

Melania yanks her hand out of Donald’s after presidential debate

 Melania Trump stands with her husband Donald, as Joe Biden and his wife Jill embrace for a hug (Photo: Getty) Melania Trump was caught on camera yanking her hand..
WorldNews

Melania Appears to Pull Hand Away from President Trump After Debate

 Melania Trump apparently wasn't in the mood to get handsy with President Trump after the debate -- and the new debate is about whether she dissed him on camera...
TMZ.com

First Lady Melania Insults Stormy Daniels In Secretly Recorded Tapes

 Stephanie Wolkoff released additional recordings...Photo Credit: Inside Edition Stephanie Wolkoff released additional recordings of her conversations with First..
WorldNews

First Lady First Lady Honorary title of the wife of a president or head of state


Related news from verified sources

Twitter Is Convinced This Is Not Melania Trump, Prompting Body Double Speculation

 #FakeMelania is trending on Twitter and it’s all because of this set of photos of First Lady Melania Trump with the President. The photos depict the First Lady...
Just Jared Also reported by •Business InsiderNaturalNews.comWorldNews

Fake Melania Conspiracy Theory Circulates Again After Viral Debate Pic

 The First Lady was cheerfully tagging along with the President on his way to the debate this past week ... or so it seems, because an awful lot of people don't...
TMZ.com Also reported by •WorldNewsFOXNews.com

Melania Trump Slams Former Friend Who Wrote Tell-All Book: ‘Idle Gossip’

 In a rare show of emotion, the ordinarily reserved First Lady Melania Trump unleashed a barrage of criticism on Friday October 16, which was aimed at her former...
OK! Magazine Also reported by •Just JaredUSATODAY.comUpworthy

Tweets about this