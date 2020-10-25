New photo reignites wild Melania Trump body double rumours Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

The wild "Fake Melania" online conspiracy theory has reared its head once more, with one recent photograph leaving many convinced a lookalike body double was standing in for the US First Lady.The photograph, taken on October 22,... The wild "Fake Melania" online conspiracy theory has reared its head once more, with one recent photograph leaving many convinced a lookalike body double was standing in for the US First Lady.The photograph, taken on October 22,... 👓 View full article

