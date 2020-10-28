'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's 'teaming up' against Kelly Clarkson backfires

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Engaged



The couple took to Instagram on Tuesday with a picture of Stefani sporting a new ring, with the caption "@blakeshelton yes please!" I love you. The two coaches on "The Voice" met on the set of the singing show in 2015, and their friendship soon turned into a partnership. Shelton's track "Turnin' Me On" is about Stefani, and Stefani's 2016 song, "Make Me Love You" is about Shelton. Stefani shares three children, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

