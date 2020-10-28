Global  
 

World Series celebration turns ugly in some parts of Los Angeles after Dodgers' victory

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
The Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series for the first time since 1988 and people took the streets to celebrate. And it wasn't all peaceful.
 The Los Angeles Dodgers ended decades of heartbreak with their first World Series win since 1988 on Tuesday, a 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. Gloria Tso reports.

Eye Opener: Los Angeles Dodgers score World Series victory

 The Los Angeles Dodgers scored their first World Series win in over 30 years. Also, wildfires continue to burn across Southern California, forcing thousands of..
AP Top Stories October 28 A

 Here's the latest for Wednesday October 28th: Huge protests in Philadelphia over police shooting; Trump and Biden campaign in swing states; Massive numbers of..
MLB: LA Dodgers win first World Series in 32 years with 3-1 win over Tampa Bay Rays

 The Los Angeles Dodgers have won their first World Series since 1988 after beating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to secure a 4-2 win in the best-of-seven championship.
Brad Pitt endorses Joe Biden for President [Video]

Brad Pitt endorses Joe Biden for President

During Saturday night’s World Series game, Pitt formally endorsed Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Lakers and Dodgers fans "likely" fueling rise in LA virus cases

 The teams' success has prompted watch parties and celebrations, and LA County is seeing an uptick in virus cases.
100,000 evacuated due to fast-moving wildfires [Video]

100,000 evacuated due to fast-moving wildfires

Wildfires forced evacuation orders for more than 100,000 people and left twofirefighters seriously injured in Southern California on Monday. Powerfulwinds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands ofhomes to prevent new blazes. A fire spread in size to over 11 square milesafter breaking out around dawn in Orange County, LA.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Home Burglarized, Thieves Jack $750k In Valuables

 Boxing star Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. claims burglars ransacked his L.A. home -- taking roughly $750k in jewelry and other valuables, TMZ Sports has learned...
Thousands flee homes near Los Angeles as wildfire rages

 LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Some 60,000 people fled their homes near Los Angeles on Monday (Oct 26) as a wildfire raged across more than 800 ha with high winds grounding..
From fireworks to dumpster fires, Dodgers fans celebrate in the streets [Video]

From fireworks to dumpster fires, Dodgers fans celebrate in the streets

The scenes in Los Angeles following the Dodgers first World Series win since 1988 ranged from peaceful to fiery as fans hit the streets well into the night.

Downtown LA Businesses Looted, Several Arrested After Dodgers Win World Series [Video]

Downtown LA Businesses Looted, Several Arrested After Dodgers Win World Series

A Foot Locker was among several downtown Los Angeles businesses which were looted or vandalized after the Dodgers clinched their first World Series in 32 years Tuesday night. Tina Patel reports.

LA Dodgers fans spark chaos with bonfire on busy intersection after World Series win [Video]

LA Dodgers fans spark chaos with bonfire on busy intersection after World Series win

Chaos erupted in Los Angles on Tuesday night (October 27) following the LA Dodgers World Series victory - with a cyclist being knocked over in a hit-and-run, a lorry being looted and a bonfire set alig

Los Angeles Dodgers Win World Series, Ending 32-Year Title Drought

Los Angeles Dodgers Win World Series, Ending 32-Year Title Drought The City of Angels is now the City of Champions. The Los Angeles Dodgers finally broke through and ended the franchise’s 32-year title drought, winning the...
Nick Anderson talks 2020 season, Tampa Bay’s World Series loss to Los Angeles

Nick Anderson talks 2020 season, Tampa Bay’s World Series loss to Los Angeles Nick Anderson talks the 2020 season and the Tampa Bay Rays' World Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers
