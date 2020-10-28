World Series celebration turns ugly in some parts of Los Angeles after Dodgers' victory

100,000 evacuated due to fast-moving wildfires



Wildfires forced evacuation orders for more than 100,000 people and left twofirefighters seriously injured in Southern California on Monday. Powerfulwinds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands ofhomes to prevent new blazes. A fire spread in size to over 11 square milesafter breaking out around dawn in Orange County, LA.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:10 Published on January 1, 1970