France and Germany Lock Down as Second Coronavirus Wave Grows
Thursday, 29 October 2020 () The new steps are the toughest since the spring and follow added restrictions in Spain and Italy aimed at curbing the spread of the virus and easing the strain on hospitals.
Germany announced plans to shut down large swathes of public life for a month on Wednesday while France prepared to tighten controls further as COVID surged across Europe and financial markets tumbled at the likely cost of a second lockdown. Gavino Garay reports.